Michigan Judge Removed From Bench After She's Caught On Tape Declaring Herself 'New Racist'

Curious to hear examples of house rules that are understood without being made official, an anonymous Redditor asked:



"What’s an unwritten rule in your household that would seem bizarre to outsiders?"

They all have their "thing."



Passing The Mug



"My husband and I have a large mug that says 'as I suspected I was right all along'. When one of us has an 'I told you so moment' the other says 'you get the mug tonight' ”.

"We love the laughs we have when one of us turns the corner with that big mug lookin smug while the other has a regular “pity” mug haha."

– TheEggieQueen



Sonic Warning

"The loud noise and I’m ok rules."

"If you know you’re going to make a loud noise, say dropping a heavy bag down the stairs you had to yell 'loud noise' to warn everyone that the noise was coming and planned."

"If you made a loud noise unplanned, you had to yell 'I’m OK' so no one came running. If someone did come running, you were NOT OK. Side note: This rule was created when Grandpa dropped a toilet on his finger."

– LeopardSpotDesign

Anti-Ads



"We mute all TV commercials."

– sixsmalldogs

"This has been my personal rule since around 1991."

– No_Application_8698

Love Reminder

"My wife and I have a 'validation kiss.' "

"If we're having a disagreement about something and one of the people realizes they're wrong... you immediately have to sigh, grab the other person's cheeks, close your eyes, and then give the other person a deep 'validation kiss.' "

"We also have red light kisses where we kiss each other (sometimes a peck, sometimes more) at every red light to remind ourselves that no matter how we're feeling - we love each other."

"Our daughters (6, 4, and 2) love it."

– Entire-Joke4162



Don't Criticize The Willing



"If someone is voluntarily doing a chore, no one shall tell them how to do it differently unless damage is going to be incurred. If unsolicited advice is given without the intent to actively roll up sleeves and help, the task then belongs to the giver of the unsolicited advice."

– WeirdBogWitch

"Sometimes, with my kids, I'll ask: 'Can I give you a tip?' If they say 'no', I leave it lie. If they say 'yes', I'll give them a tip. Usually, they are appreciative (because I'm 51, I have swept the floor many thousands of times, and I've got ways to make it more efficient/easier!)."



– pagingdoctorboy

Starting A Search

"When you’re sitting down and you’ve misplaced something small (phone, remote control, etc.) you must get up and check under your butt before asking anyone else if they’ve seen the thing."

– raccoonhippopotamus



The kitchen has its own set of rules.



Not Yolking Around



"When removing eggs from the carton, all remaining eggs must be arranged symmetrically. A pattern is preferred."

– chachfinley



How To Maintain Proper Dining Etiquette



"When I was a kid, we had the 'Bernie' rule. Whoever had the worst manners at dinner was 'Bernie' (short for St. Bernard like the big messy dog) and had to do the dishes."

"One time my brother farted at the table and my dad proclaimed, 'You are Bernie. Nobody can take that from you tonight.' So I decided to test that proclamation. I proceeded to put my feet on the table, and that night I learned that there could actually be two Bernies and we both had to clean the kitchen."

– Diiiiirty

Passing Blame



"When we don’t feel like cleaning the kitchen entirely after dinner or we leave junk in the living room, whatever the case may be, we’re obligated to declare 'who closed last night!?' And then we blame it on the baby."

– RoboNikki



It's conditional.

Winner Takes It All (Away)

"Winner of a board game is charged with putting said game away."

– cszack4_



Convenient Inconvenience

"This is at my mom's place. If you are wearing long sleeve shirts you are exempt from doing the dishes. "

– mouaragon

Special rules apply when pets are involved.



DIY Chew Toy

"When you use the last paper towel from the roll you have to take the cardboard tube and yell “do-ta-do” in it and then give it to the dog when he comes running so he can shred it!"

– KelMel8417



"We call these cardboard bones and they also require some sort of announcement through it before giving it to the dog."

– MollyKnope

The Puppy Toll



"If you get ice from the freezer for whatever reason, you must pay the ice tax to the dogs."

– Famous_Excuse4803



"We have to pay the ice tax AND cheese tax. Brutal."

– Nortex_Vortex

Kitty Talk

"If a cat meows at you, you meow back. It's impolite not to answer."

– Leeloo_Len

"I just answer back in english.I assume they can understand."

– EfficientDismal



"I answer in English after one of my children pointed out that I don’t speak cat and how do I know if I said something offensive or not."

– canbritam



My husband and I take turns washing the things we share when we do our respective laundry.

Whoever washed the bed sheets and pillowcases last gets a break as the other assumes the responsibility.

It's very inconsequential and not that weird, but it's enough to maintain order in our household.

What's your household "thing" that keeps the engine running smoothly?

