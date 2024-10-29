Skip to content
Mel Gibson Blasted After Backing Trump With Offensive Insult About Harris In Bonkers Rant

Mel Gibson; Kamala Harris
TMZ, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

TMZ asked the actor who he is voting for in the upcoming election—and while his answer was not surprising, he took things a step further by insulting Kamala Harris's intelligence.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 29, 2024
Not surprisingly, actor Mel Gibson revealed he was voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump when a TMZ reporter hounded him about who he was casting the ballot for in next Tuesday's election.

However, when the Lethal Weapon actor went further by insulting Trump's challenger, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, the internet wasn't having it.

When the TMZ cameraman asked Gibson his thoughts on the election, he replied:

“I don’t think it’s gonna surprise anyone who I vote for."

To which the cameraman said:

“I’m gonna guess Trump. Is that a bad guess?”

Gibson responded with, “I think that’s a pretty good guess," as he was being followed into an undisclosed airport's baggage claim area.

When the cameraman asked the actor-director what "the world will be like" under Trump's second term, Gibson didn't directly answer the question but offered:

"I know what it’ll be like if we let her in, and that ain’t good."

He continued to air out a list of his grievances against Harris, saying:

"Miserable track record. Appalling track record. No policies to speak of."

He concluded with:

"She’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

You can watch a clip here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be



Those who had Harris's back said, "Not today."

They also reminded the internet of his bad behavior, including his anti-semitic rant during a DUI arrest in 2006, and the use of a racial slur–recordings of which were released in 2010.

He was also notorious for additional alleged bad behavior, including accusations of domestic violence, homophobia, and misogyny, which led to his temporary expulsion from Hollywood.

Some of his controversial headlines can be seen in this clip.

Following a ten-year absence in 2016, Gibson made a directorial comeback with the war drama film, Hacksaw Ridge.

Social media users were hardly shocked to discover which candidate had Gibson's vote.








In January, Newsweek noted that Trump had a special message for Gibson on Trump's Truth Social platform.

The ex-president posted a meme featuring juxtaposed images of Gibson–one of him how clean-cut with the text "Me voting for Trump in 2016" and another of him seen in the 1995 historical drama film Braveheart accompanied by the text, "Me voting for Trump in 2024."

Trump wrote in the caption:

"Either way, Mel Gibson is GREAT!"

Geraldo Rivera; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Geraldo Has NSFW Warning For Latino Men About What 'A Vote For Trump' Means After MSG Rally

