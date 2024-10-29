Mel Gibson Blasted After Backing Trump With Offensive Insult About Harris In Bonkers Rant

He also starred in the 2014 sequel film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and was contracted to reprise his role in a third film that was ultimately canceled.



Tom Holland was the last actor to take up the mantle of playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starting with a cameo in 2017's Captain America: Civil War that preceded the MCU trilogy of Spider-Man films that featured him as the eponymous superhero.

In 2021, Holland was joined by Maguire and Garfield reprising their roles as their versions of Spider-Man in the multiverse-colliding event of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While the three actors respectively put their unique stamp on their portrayals in the cannon films and imbued Spider-Man with gravitas stemming from authentic life experiences, it was inevitable for the fandom to compare notes and rank their favorite actor.

Garfield had this to say at a panel when asked his thoughts on those who've spoken negatively about his contribution to the character.



“I’m 40 years old. And I know myself now."

"And so if you love me, love me. And if you don’t love me that’s your loss.”

You can watch the clip shared by The Film Zone on Instagram here.







Fans were here for his self-love response and disagreed with the naysayers.



While many users remained impressed, they couldn't get past one thing about him.

Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor for his portrayals of Desmond Doss in the 2016 war film Hacksaw Ridge and Jonathan Larson in the 2021 musical drama Tick, Tick... Boom!



He had his breakthrough in films like Never Let Me Go and The Social Network, the latter of which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Supporting Role.

He currently stars in the romantic drama film We Live in Time starring opposite Florence Pugh.

The subject matter in We Live in Time relating to cancer is resonating with moviegoers, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is in October.

Garfield recently opened up on an episode of Sesame Street about how much he misses his mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.