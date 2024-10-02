Elon Musk's descent into far-right madness has reached a fever pitch over the course of the election. But it turns out the rhetoric he's spewing is so nonsensical that even his own technology doesn't believe it.
After Musk made ridiculous, xenophobic claims about election fraud, billionaire Mark Cuban decided to prove him wrong.
And he used Musk's own Grok AI chatbot on X to do it.
In a rambling tweet Musk bloviated about baseless xenophobic conspiracy theories about "illegals" supposedly voting illegally in a massive fraud scheme. We won't be dignifying his post by linking to it, but you can read it in the screenshots below.
In his most ludicrous claim, Musk wrote:
"The Biden/Harris administration has been flying 'asylum seekers,' who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election."
There is no truth to this, for myriad reasons not least of which is that naturalization, if a person is even eligible, typically takes five years or more.
It's also notable that of the top 10 states where immigrants were naturalized in 2023, only one—Pennsylvania—is a swing state. The rest are states like California and Texas who have not strayed from their red- or blue-state tendencies for literal decades.
Since every accusation is an admission when it comes to the right wing, Musk then claimed:
"America then becomes a one-party state and Democracy is over. The only 'elections' will be the Democratic Party primaries."
Which is exactly what Republicans have been advocating for in increasingly explicit terms.
Cuban was quick to paint Musk as the liar and conspiracy theorist he has so readily become, using his own AI chatbot. Called Grok, it was designed by Musk to be "anti-woke" after finding other AI tools supposedly had too much of a liberal bias.
In a post on X, Cuban wrote:
"Hey @elonmusk, truly appreciate the work you have done with @grok"
"It’s a great way to factcheck you"
The tweet then went on to include Grok's analysis of Musk's claims, which the AI tool found to contain "exaggerated claims and speculative fears rather than factual analysis" that were "presented in an alarmist and overly deterministic manner."
You can read Grok's full analysis below:
Naturally, Cuban's use of Grok to dismantle Musk's virulent idiocy drew applause from basically anyone on X who still has a functioning brain.
Musk has yet to reply to Cuban but it's surely only a matter of time before Grok disappears from the X interface without explanation.