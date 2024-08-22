Skip to content
Singer Who Opened For Taylor Swift Uses Perfect Swift Song To Respond To Cruel Comments

Maisie Peters; Taylor Swift
Gus Stewart/Redferns; Kate Green/Getty Images

Maisie Peters had her excitement about opening for Swift's 'Eras Tour' in London tempered after several people posted cruel comments about her performance—and she subtly responded on her Instagram stories.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 22, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
British singer Maisie Peters responded to cruel comments about her opening performance for the Eras Tour in London by way of none other than a Taylor Swift song.

Peters has been sharing her excitement on social media in the weeks leading up to her living out her "dream since [she] was 12 years old" in front of roughly 90,000 people.

She first made the announcement a couple of weeks ago on Instagram, writing in the caption:

"i can’t believe i am writing this …. SEE YOU AT THE ERAS TOUR ON AUGUST 19TH 😭"
"supporting taylor swift has been my dream since i was 12 years old and watched the love story music video for the first time."
"it is such an honour to be part of something so special and iconic and i already know im gonna have the time of my life :’)"
"thank u dr @taylorswift . SCREAM !!!!!"

The night before she took the stage, the singer once again shared her excitement, writing over a video of herself in bed:

"how I'm sleeping tonight knowing that tomorrow I'm opening on the eras tour"

On the big day, Peters shared a photo of herself on the stage prior to the concert.

And afterwards, she took to Instagram several times to share snaps from the show, including a selfie with Swift herself.

Peters later reflected on the moment, captioning another post:

"i got to live my dream last night at the eras tour, and i don’t think i’ll ever get over it :’)))))"
"seeing so many of u singing in the crowd made my heart BURST, and then getting to scream every lyric at my first ever taylor swift show after (!!!! can u believe it!!!) was literally the most magic i’ve ever experienced."
"it was exactly as i hoped it would be except better - i met my hero and i haven’t stopped smiling since."
"IDK HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS FR <3333"

She then shared a video of her performance that showed her performing her song “Lost the Breakup" with some altered lyrics to say:

“You say: ‘Wow, hey, it’s been forever, you want to get a drink, like, together?’ / I say: ‘I’m kinda busy, like, I’m with Taylor tonight!’ / No sh*t, I won the breakup.”

WARNING: NSFW language

And while Peters' fans mostly shared her excitement over the most magical moment of her life thus far, a few commenters left rather cruel messages about her performance.

@maisiehpeters/Instagram

@maisiehpeters/Instagram

@maisiehpeters/Instagram

Some fans even addressed the rude comments, noting that the clip Peters posted is actually a spoken dialogue part of the song and also that, obviously, she was probably a little nervous.

But Peters herself responded to the hate in her Instagram stories by simply sharing a screenshot of Swift's song "Mean."

@maisiehpeters/Instagram

Of course, the song title itself makes it quite obvious who the post was intended for, but the message and lyrics behind the song makes it even more appropriate.

Swift wrote the song about critics of her music and performances, and the words likely hit home for Peters in that moment.

“You can take me down / With just one single blow / But you don't know what you don't know / Someday, I'll be living in a big old city / And all you're ever gonna be is mean / Someday, I'll be big enough so you can't hit me / And all you're ever gonna be is mean.”

And while fans applauded Peters for calling out nasty commenters, they expressed their outrage that she even had to in the first place.














We truly hope the comments didn't overshadow Peters' big moment, and that she is able to revel in the fact that she just lived out her biggest dream.

Simone Biles
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Simone Biles Hilariously Recreates Her Head-Whipping Meme—And It's Comedy Gold

Simone Biles hilariously recreated her viral meme moment from the Paris Olympics, and it's wonderfully perfect.

The gymnastics icon took to TikTok to one-up her own head-whipping internet sensation, adding hysterically appropriate accompanying text.

Kerstin Emhoff; Doug and Kamala Harris
@keprettybird/X; Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Has Iconic Reaction After Fan Compares Her Support Of Harris To Melania

Film producer Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, shared a photo of herself at the Democratic National Convention—and a fan couldn't help but notice how much more she supports Vice President Kamala Harris than Melania Trump supports her own husband, former President Donald Trump.

Kerstin Emhoff, the mother of the Second Gentleman's two children, posted a picture of herself at the Democratic National Convention, writing:

Donald Trump
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Old Photo Of Trump Standing Behind Dirty Bulletproof Glass At Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Following his assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump announced he'll only be appearing at outdoor rallies behind bulletproof glass, as most of us would.

But he probably didn't bargain for it turning into a hilarious and ridiculous social media meme.

Screenshots of Kamala Harris and medics assisting fan in medical distress at rally
X/@MikeSington

Kamala Harris Praised For Stopping Rally To Help Fan In Medical Distress: 'This Is Who We Are'

Vice President Kamala Harris—who officially accepts the Democratic Party's presidential nomination tonight—was praised after she stopped her rally Tuesday night in Milwaukee to get medical help for someone in the crowd—and used it as a teachable moment for how her campaign differs from that of former President Donald Trump.

Harris was in Milwaukee for a rally at the Fiserv Forum, the same venue where the Republican National Convention had taken place just weeks before.

Two people on a date
Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

People Reveal The Most Ridiculous Dating Preferences They've Ever Heard Of

Everyone has their own expectations from their dating lives, and everyone has different deal-breakers and relationship-makers.

But let's be honest, some people's expectations and wish list items for a potential partner are a little bit weird.

