Singer Who Opened For Taylor Swift Uses Perfect Swift Song To Respond To Cruel Comments

British singer Maisie Peters responded to cruel comments about her opening performance for the Eras Tour in London by way of none other than a Taylor Swift song.
Peters has been sharing her excitement on social media in the weeks leading up to her living out her "dream since [she] was 12 years old" in front of roughly 90,000 people.
She first made the announcement a couple of weeks ago on Instagram, writing in the caption:
"i can’t believe i am writing this …. SEE YOU AT THE ERAS TOUR ON AUGUST 19TH 😭"
"supporting taylor swift has been my dream since i was 12 years old and watched the love story music video for the first time."
"it is such an honour to be part of something so special and iconic and i already know im gonna have the time of my life :’)"
"thank u dr @taylorswift . SCREAM !!!!!"
The night before she took the stage, the singer once again shared her excitement, writing over a video of herself in bed:
"how I'm sleeping tonight knowing that tomorrow I'm opening on the eras tour"
On the big day, Peters shared a photo of herself on the stage prior to the concert.
And afterwards, she took to Instagram several times to share snaps from the show, including a selfie with Swift herself.
Peters later reflected on the moment, captioning another post:
"i got to live my dream last night at the eras tour, and i don’t think i’ll ever get over it :’)))))"
"seeing so many of u singing in the crowd made my heart BURST, and then getting to scream every lyric at my first ever taylor swift show after (!!!! can u believe it!!!) was literally the most magic i’ve ever experienced."
"it was exactly as i hoped it would be except better - i met my hero and i haven’t stopped smiling since."
"IDK HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS FR <3333"
She then shared a video of her performance that showed her performing her song “Lost the Breakup" with some altered lyrics to say:
“You say: ‘Wow, hey, it’s been forever, you want to get a drink, like, together?’ / I say: ‘I’m kinda busy, like, I’m with Taylor tonight!’ / No sh*t, I won the breakup.”
WARNING: NSFW language
And while Peters' fans mostly shared her excitement over the most magical moment of her life thus far, a few commenters left rather cruel messages about her performance.
Some fans even addressed the rude comments, noting that the clip Peters posted is actually a spoken dialogue part of the song and also that, obviously, she was probably a little nervous.
But Peters herself responded to the hate in her Instagram stories by simply sharing a screenshot of Swift's song "Mean."
@maisiehpeters/Instagram
Of course, the song title itself makes it quite obvious who the post was intended for, but the message and lyrics behind the song makes it even more appropriate.
Swift wrote the song about critics of her music and performances, and the words likely hit home for Peters in that moment.
“You can take me down / With just one single blow / But you don't know what you don't know / Someday, I'll be living in a big old city / And all you're ever gonna be is mean / Someday, I'll be big enough so you can't hit me / And all you're ever gonna be is mean.”
And while fans applauded Peters for calling out nasty commenters, they expressed their outrage that she even had to in the first place.
We truly hope the comments didn't overshadow Peters' big moment, and that she is able to revel in the fact that she just lived out her biggest dream.
