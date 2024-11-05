Skip to content

Bernice King Blasts 'Vile' Deepfake Video Of Her Father MLK Jr. Endorsing Trump

MAGA Rally Cameraperson Goes Rogue To Show Trump's Actual Crowd Size After Trump's Brag

Screenshots of empty seats at Donald Trump's North Carolina rally on Saturday
NTD.com

After Trump bragged that his rallies "always have huge crowds and never any empty seats," a cameraperson covering the rally took it upon themselves to pan around the arena to instantly fact-check the ex-President.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 05, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

As Republican President Donald Trump boasted about his massive crowd sizes at a rally in North Carolina over the weekend, a sneaky cameraperson live fact-checked him by showing rows of empty seats.

A viral video taken at Greensboro Coliseum featured Trump falsely claiming that he's had "the biggest rallies in history of any country," and he continued describing the popularity of his rallies from his perspective, saying:

"Every rally is full. You don't have any seats that are empty."

However, the clip filmed by an attendee showed that wasn't the case as Trump spoke.

The camera panned across the 22,000-seat arena showing many rows of empty seats and an entire upper tier blocked off to visitors with a large black curtain obscuring additional empty rows.

Confused supporters were seen looking around at all the unoccupied seats near them as Trump continued talking about his popular rallies.

You can view the clip here.

Several people were also spotted getting up from their seats and leaving the venue during his speech, and we're guessing they weren't all making a beeline for the restrooms simultaneously.

Crowds thinning out at his rallies is something the ex-President is still bitter about.

He got defensive on the topic of low rally turnout during his only presidential debate with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on September 10, telling her:

"People don't leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics.”


Sure Jan GIFGiphy



People were loving the rogue camera work that exposed the lie of Trump's "packed rallies."









On Monday, Trump held the first of four rallies in Raliegh, where there were thousands of empty seats and no line to enter the venue, according to NBC News.

During his speech, he bragged about the turnout at Friday's Milwaukee rally at Fiserv Forum, estimating 28,000 attendees were there that night despite the maximum capacity of 18,000.

“We could have filled that arena three times, maybe four times,” he said.

His second rally on Monday in Reading, Pennsylvania, didn't fare any better. The arena appeared half full before Trump's scheduled appearance, forcing an hour delay.

Trump's third rally at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh saw thousands in attendance; however, the upper deck was partitioned off and many empty seats inside the venue were visible.

With Election Day here, there is one thing we can know for sure.

We never have to hear about rally crowd sizes again. At least for now.

