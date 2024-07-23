Skip to content
Lynda Carter Hilariously Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her A 'Disappointment' For Backing Harris

Lynda Carter; Kamala Harris
Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After a troll criticized her for voicing her support on X for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President, the 'Wonder Woman' star perfectly clapped back to call out the troll's grammar.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 23, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Actor Lynda Carter, best known as the star of the 1970s live-action television series Wonder Woman, called out a troll who criticized her for voicing her support on X for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president.

Carter's vocal support came after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris. At 81, Biden faced increasing concerns within his party about his age and capacity to serve another term, along with fears of a potential loss to former President Donald Trump—who is 78—in November.

She initially urged her followers to "get to work" by donating to the Democratic political action committee ActBlue and checking their voter registration.

In response, one troll said he "Would have expected better from someone who once wore the American flag," referring to Carter's iconic Wonder Woman costume.

Carter swiftly responded:

"Yes I do expect better for this country. That’s why I choose Kamala Harris over Donald Trump."

And when another poster said, "Your [sic] a disappointment," Carter responded with a simple grammatical correction:

Carter's post caught the attention of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who said:

"Actually, you’re an inspiration Lynda!"

Many agreed and appreciated Carter's snarky responses.


Carter has been very critical of the MAGA movement and has made headlines more than once for her commentary.

Last year, she mocked Trump following his announcement that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided his Mar-a-Lago estate by evoking the "Florida man" meme that refers to an alleged prevalence of male persons performing irrational or absurd actions in the state of Florida.

Carter has also been consistently praised for her progressive advocacy, often speaking out on matters related to women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun control.

She was cheered by her fans after she issued a strong and spirited defense of the rights of transgender people, who have been the subject of increased attacks by conservative legislatures around the United States.

Chadwick Boseman; Kamala Harris
Sarah Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Screenshot of Newt Gingrich discussing Jill Biden
Fox News

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
CBS News; Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Elon Musk; Donald Trump
Richard Bord/WireImage/GettyImages; James Devaney/GC Images/GettyImages

