CBS Just Used A NSFW Term To Describe The Papal Conclave—And The Internet Can't Even

'White Lotus' Star Sparks Backlash After People Spot Rosa Parks' Face On Crotch Of Her Met Gala Look

Lisa
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

K-pop star Lisa turned heads with her pantless look at the Met Gala on Monday—but some accused the singer of including an image of civil rights icon Rosa Parks on her crotch.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 06, 2025
K-pop and The White Lotus star Lisa has generated some controversy with her look from this week's Met Gala, but not for the reasons the event has become known for.

Eye-catching, daring looks are a mainstay of the yearly event, and Lisa was no exception, hitting the red carpet in a bold pantless look by Louis Vuitton.

The bodysuit she wore was embroidered and bejeweled and included faces stitched into the fabric. One of those faces appeared to many to resemble Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks—stitched into a most unfortunate location.

Parks' face was one of several that appeared to be stitched into the crotch of the garment.

The Gala's theme this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," an ode especially to the "Black dandy" styles of the Harlem Renaissance and decades since, and especially to the bespoke tailoring often used for those looks.

So stitching the face of a Civil Rights icon into the garment was definitely on theme. The location? Well, that struck many as being in poor taste.

Other recent controversies that have surrounded Lisa seem to be factoring into the outrage, especially a resurfaced video that appears to show Lisa and other members of K-pop group Blackpink using racial slurs.

No members of the band have confirmed the veracity of the video.

On social media, Lisa's outfit definitely did not go over well with many people who watched the Met Gala arrivals.






It's unclear if the face on Lisa's garment are actually Parks or any other notable person, for that matter. Inquiries to the star and Louis Vuitton by media outlets like HuffPost have gone unanswered.

