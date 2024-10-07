North Carolina Republican Begs MAGA To Stop Spreading Conspiracies About Helene Recovery

North Carolina state Senator Kevin Corbin took to Facebook to ask people to stop with the "conspiracy theory junk" after numerous right-wing rumors about the Hurricane Helene relief effort spread, including that FEMA is stealing donation money and the government is controlling the weather.
The death toll from Hurricane Helene rose to 227 on Saturday as the effort to recover bodies continued over a week after the devastating storm battered the Southeast, claiming lives across six states.
Helene made landfall on September 26 as a Category 4 hurricane, unleashing widespread destruction as it pushed north from Florida. The storm swept away homes, obliterated roads, and left millions without electricity or cellphone service.
By Friday, the death count had reached 225, with two additional fatalities reported in South Carolina on Saturday. The number of missing people remained unclear, and officials warned that the toll could rise further.
Helene is now the deadliest hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005. Roughly half of the victims were in North Carolina, which Corbin represents, with many others in Georgia and South Carolina.
Writing on Facebook, Corbin wrote:
"Friends can I ask a small favor? Will you all help STOP this conspiracy theory junk that is floating all over Facebook and the internet about the floods in WNC."
"Example: FEMA is stealing money from donations, body bags ordered but government has denied, bodies not being buried, government is controlling the weather from Antarctica, government is trying to get lithium from WNC, stacks of bodies left at hospitals, and on and on and on."
"PLEASE help stop this junk. It is just a distraction to people trying to do their job. Folks, this is a catastrophic event of which this country has never known. It is the largest crisis event in the history of N.C. The state is working non-stop. DOT has deployed workers from all over the state. Duke power has 10,000 workers on this. FEMA is here."
"The National Guard is here in large numbers. My Senate district is 8 counties and it takes 3 hours to drive across it in good weather…. And this disaster is 25 counties in N.C. This is going to take MONTHS if not years to overcome. Government will play a role in this cleanup."
He added:
"We are going to make sure the state chips in some massive money. But Government is not the total solution. YES, there are a lot of neighbors helping neighbors and that’s good and the way it should be. Please don’t let these crazy stories consume you or have you continually contact your elected officials to see if they are true."
"I just talked to one Senator that has had 15 calls TODAY about why we don’t stop …….. “fill in the blank.” 98% chance it’s not true and if it is a problem, somebody is aware and on it and not waiting for a post to go thru 10,000 people to be addressed."
"Thanks for listening but I’ve been working on this 12 hours a day since it started and I’m growing a bit weary of intentional distractions from the main job …. which is to help our citizens in need."
You can see his post below.
Kevin Corbin/Facebook
Many echoed his plea and condemned conspiracy theorists.
Climate-related disinformation often spikes following natural disasters, as seen last year after heat waves, floods, and wildfires. False claims frequently blame these events on globalist conspiracies, arson, or so-called energy weapons.
These narratives are often driven by A.I.-generated or outdated footage, misleading arguments from the oil and gas industry, politicians, and even foreign influence operations.
Following the destruction caused by Helene in the Southeast, conspiracy theories and rumors on X were further amplified by prominent figures, including Elon Musk. Since acquiring the platform, Musk has scaled back content moderation and repeatedly promoted disinformation to his millions of followers.