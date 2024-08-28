Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Julianne Hough Emotionally Reveals The Heartbreaking Way Her Beloved Dogs Died

Screenshots of Julianne Hough from the Jamie Kern Lima Show and Julianne Hough's Instagram
Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube; @juleshough/Instagram

The 'Dancing with the Stars' host opened up on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show' about how her dogs were killed by coyotes in 2019 just as she was separating from her then-husband Brooks Laich.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 28, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We've all heard of the spiritual concept of "leveling up," right? When the obstacles seem to come pouring in, that's when you're on the brink of success.

But it seems the Universe might have taken that concept a little too literally when it comes to Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough.

Back in 2019, Hough was on the brink of launching her fitness program with Oprah Winfrey. KINGRY was a mind and body experience meant to put those in the program in alignment with their highest selves, in a mental, spiritual, and physically fit sense. But despite being the founder of the program, Hough was feeling less aligned with herself than ever before.

In a multi-part interview conducted just days ago on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Hough shared that while she was preparing to launch the program, her life was essentially falling apart, and she felt like a fraud.

She had an unhealthy, "enmeshed" friendship with her former assistant, so she had to end that partnership, which effectively ended the friendship. She and her husband decided to separate.

Then, just ten days later, her two beloved dogs were killed by coyotes.

Hough reflected:

"I started this program called KINRGY, and it was all just this beautiful, pure intention of helping people connect to themselves and heal."
"So [as I was going] on this journey, all of these things started unraveling."
"My relationship with my old assistant. ... We decided to part ways, so that was the first part of the unraveling. That was a relationship. That was eight years with someone."

At the same time as her friendship unraveled, so did her marriage.

"It had also already been two years since my ex and I had been going through this different time of our lives and moving away from each other."
"So there was this long time of questioning, 'Is this working? Is this not working? We're going in different directions'... And so I asked for a separation, with the intent to work through it."

Losing her dogs was the final straw for Hough during that time.

"Ten days later [after I asked for the separation], my dogs were killed by coyotes."
"So that happened, and it was right at the time I was getting ready to launch KINRGY on tour with Oprah, and I felt so out of integrity, or out of alignment."
"I was about to start this company, which is all about helping people connect to themselves and living their most expanded, free selves, and I've just got, you know, my assistant and I are breaking up, I'm asking for a separation from my husband because something's not working, and my dogs that represented unconditional love and safety were gone."
"I'm like, 'What am I doing? I'm blowing up my life.'"

You can watch the interview here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Despite all of the turmoil and the heartbreak, Hough decided to trust herself that she could persevere and launch a successful program alongside Winfrey.

Jamie Kern Lima applauded Hough for sticking to her goals:

"There was all of this loss all around you, all of this unraveling, and you still decided, 'I want to go through with it,' because you decided to trust yourself that it was right for you, even in the midst of everything else."

Hough recalled:

"Yes, I still was like, 'I have this knowing. I know,' and I had never felt more clear about how I could not abandon myself in this moment. I have to stay true to myself, and this is the first time I've ever done that."

Fans applauded Hough for being so honest about her experiences and felt inspired by her perseverance.

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

Jamie Kern Lima Show/YouTube

We all go through difficult times, and it can feel counterintuitive to imagine that there might be something amazing waiting for us on the other side.

By trusting herself that she could make it through, Hough grew a successful company and was able to heal beyond the hardships, which is surely something we can draw inspiration from.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Michael Keaton; Keaton as "Beetlejuice"
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice And Michael Keaton Face Off In Hilariously Fiery 'Hot Ones' Parody

Michael Keaton and his alter ego Beetlejuice raised hell in a hilarious sketch to promote the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 fantasy horror comedyBeetlejuice.

Keaton, who is reprising his ghoulish character in the new film, participated in "Not Ones," a parody of the YouTube channel Hot Ones, in which celebrities test their limits by trying a succession of increasingly hot sauces, usually on chicken wings, while answering interview questions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters' Disgusting 'Joke' About Harris Sparks Instant Rebuke From Female Fox Co-hosts

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was immediately rebuked by his female co-hosts on The Five after making a sexist comment about generals "having their way with" Vice President Kamala Harris in the Situation Room.

The panel on The Five was discussing the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Monday marked the third anniversary of the Kabul airport suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Shkreli
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Judge Lays Smackdown On 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Over Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan Album

Convicted financial fraudster Martin Shkreli was ordered by a New York federal judge to turn over all copies of rap group Wu-Tang Clan's exclusive album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, also known as "the world's rarest album."

Shkreli was the co-founder and former CEO of pharmaceutical firms Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals who served over six years in federal prison and was fined over 70 million dollars after being convicted of financial crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
clutter on table
Samantha Gades on Unsplash

People Break Down Their 'I'm Never Visiting That Person's Home Again' Experiences

Being a guest in someone's home is a privilege, but that doesn't always make it pleasant.

Whether it's cleanliness, tidiness—yes, those are two different things—vibe, food, pets, or the human inhabitants, there's a lot that can turn a guest off from ever visiting again.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow / YouTube

Randy Rainbow Brutally Lays Into 'Shady JD' Vance In Genius New Parody Music Video

What do you suppose Republican candidate for Vice President JD Vance and Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand have in common?

The answer is nothing—until now, that is. Because internet star Randy Rainbow has united them at last.

Keep ReadingShow less