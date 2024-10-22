Skip to content

Charlamagne Tha God Laughs In Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Trump Isn't 'Racist'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Joni Mitchell Fans Go Wild After She Says 'F**k Donald Trump' During Hollywood Bowl Concert

Joni Mitchell; Donald Trump
Amy Sussman/WireImage; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The iconic singer-songwriter put the ex-President on blast during her recent concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday—and reminded her fans how important it is for them to vote.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell's fans went wild after she put former President Donald Trump on blast during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday—and reminded her fans how important it is for them to vote.

After performing “Dog Eat Dog,” a song about the powerful who “lie, cheat, skim, scam,” Mitchell added a pointed remark following the line about “big-wig financiers,” saying, “Like Donald Trump.” Once the song ended, she delved further, sharing her thoughts on the Republican presidential candidate.

She said:

"F**k Donald Trump. Everybody get out and vote. This is an important one. I wish I could vote – I’m Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants."

As the crowd cheered, she laughed and added:

"I just made about 17,000 people vote so I'd say you did you part."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

@_alyssayung_

joni mitchell is the voice of a generation <3 #jonimitchell #jonijam #hollywoodbowl #harriswalz #brandicarlile #harriswalz2024

Many praised Mitchell's remarks.

Mitchell's comments came during her first performance in Los Angeles in 28 years, performing hit songs that she'd not sung publicly in decades.

The singer, who is spearheading an archival reissue project of remastered and unreleased material, is the second prominent musician to criticize Trump over the last few days.

Musician Rufus Wainwright criticized Trump for playing his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at a recent MAGA rally in Pennsylvania, saying in a statement that he was "mortified" and telling MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that Trump's use of it was "blasphemous."

Wainwright, who like countless others was disturbed by the over 30 minutes of Trump swaying on stage, occasionally breaking into his signature two-handed dance, as songs like his cover of "Hallelujah" played in the background, described Trump as a "broken man" who "needs help and is expressing some kind of yearning for redemption."

While stressing the importance of keeping Trump out of office, said if the moment "turns out to be one of the craziest moments where people can really look at Trump and see how insane he is and it helps bring him down, I would be really happy to be a part of that."

Latest News

Screenshot of Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers Hilariously NSFW Call To Voters To Reject Trump In Epic Viral Video

More from News/2024-election

Liam Payne's Sister Reveals She Found Out About His Death From News Alert On Her Phone
@np2788/Instagram

Liam Payne's Sister Reveals She Found Out About His Death From News Alert On Her Phone

One Direction fans are mourning the tragic loss of band member Liam Payne after the singer fell to his death from a hotel in Buenos Aires last Wednesday.

Tributes from Payne's One Direction bandmates and fans have been pouring in as the news of his sudden death at age 31 rocked the industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
PBS; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harris Rally Erupts In Cheers After Obama Uses Trump's Favorite Line Of Attack Against Him

A crowd of Vice President Kamala Harris's supporters erupted in cheers after former President Barack Obama expertly pointed out during a speech how former President Donald Trump's gripe that Harris had the opportunity to get things done as vice president for the past four years can also be applied to Trump himself.

Obama pointed out that Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance do not actually have answers addressing specific policy issues and instead rely on anti-immigration rhetoric to scare people into voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aaron Rodgers appearing to pick his nose and eat it
NBC

Aaron Rodgers Appeared To Pick His Nose And Eat It During Game—And NFL Fans Are Grossed Out

If you're one of the many people who are not big fans of NFL player Aaron Rodgers, this is your moment, because Sunday's game included a Rodgers moment that has gone viral—for all the wrong reasons.

Not because of a play during the New York Jets quarterback's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rather a clip of Rodgers relaxing on the sidelines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman smiling and appearing bashful
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Reveal The Nicest Compliments They've Ever Received

/We can all agree that it technically costs nothing to be kind to someone instead of ignoring them or bringing them down.

But we often forget just how powerful our kindest acts can be and how the nice things we say can stick with people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman shrugging with both hands out
Chris/Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst 'I Hate To Break It To You' Moments They've Experienced

No one likes a dreadful reality check. It can seem like the recipient is uninformed or naive.

However, nothing's worse than someone who doesn't just come right out and reveal the truth about a particular matter.

Keep ReadingShow less