Joni Mitchell Fans Go Wild After She Says 'F**k Donald Trump' During Hollywood Bowl Concert

Iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell's fans went wild after she put former President Donald Trump on blast during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday—and reminded her fans how important it is for them to vote.
After performing “Dog Eat Dog,” a song about the powerful who “lie, cheat, skim, scam,” Mitchell added a pointed remark following the line about “big-wig financiers,” saying, “Like Donald Trump.” Once the song ended, she delved further, sharing her thoughts on the Republican presidential candidate.
She said:
"F**k Donald Trump. Everybody get out and vote. This is an important one. I wish I could vote – I’m Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants."
As the crowd cheered, she laughed and added:
"I just made about 17,000 people vote so I'd say you did you part."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
@_alyssayung_
joni mitchell is the voice of a generation <3 #jonimitchell #jonijam #hollywoodbowl #harriswalz #brandicarlile #harriswalz2024
Many praised Mitchell's remarks.
Mitchell's comments came during her first performance in Los Angeles in 28 years, performing hit songs that she'd not sung publicly in decades.
The singer, who is spearheading an archival reissue project of remastered and unreleased material, is the second prominent musician to criticize Trump over the last few days.
Musician Rufus Wainwright criticized Trump for playing his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at a recent MAGA rally in Pennsylvania, saying in a statement that he was "mortified" and telling MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that Trump's use of it was "blasphemous."
Wainwright, who like countless others was disturbed by the over 30 minutes of Trump swaying on stage, occasionally breaking into his signature two-handed dance, as songs like his cover of "Hallelujah" played in the background, described Trump as a "broken man" who "needs help and is expressing some kind of yearning for redemption."
While stressing the importance of keeping Trump out of office, said if the moment "turns out to be one of the craziest moments where people can really look at Trump and see how insane he is and it helps bring him down, I would be really happy to be a part of that."