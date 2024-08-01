Joe Rogan Instantly Fact-Checked On His Podcast After Claiming Biden Prerecorded State Of The Union

Podcaster Joe Rogan has once again done what he does best—amplified the dumbest conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric possible on his insanely popular podcast.

In a recent episode, Rogan discussed one of the right's latest boneheaded theories—that President Joe Biden prerecorded his State of the Union speech.

Thankfully, the theory is so absurd Rogan ended up essentially fact-checking himself and recanting it in real time. But not before amplifying the ridiculous theory as he spoke with his guest, author Michael Malice—who, to his credit, flatly refused to believe Rogan's claims

Rogan told Malice:

"[President Biden's] State of the Union [address] was not live."

When Malice protested that it was, Rogan continued:

"No. No did you see that they found out it wasn't?"

"Someone zoomed in on Biden's watch and it was the wrong time...It could be that he's blind and he can't see what f**king time his watch is."

If that sounds idiotic to you, you're not alone. Malice sounded mystified, and asked one of the obvious questions that follow from this theory: "Were all the networks in on it?"

Rogan was unfazed, remarking:

Malice then brought up the next logical question that follows, and one that was on the lips of many other people online: Was every Republican in the room supposedly in on this diabolical scam?

Why on Earth would the Republicans try to help the man they most hate on the face of the Earth carry off his subterfuge? Who knows. As Malice told Rogan:

"I don't think all the Republicans would agree to it. They were all there. You've got Mike Johnson behind [Biden], you've got all the audience crossing their hands where they don't like what he was saying...It's got to be live."

This finally stymied Rogan, and when his producer couldn't find a single thing online to verify the theory, Rogan conceded that it was probably "troll sh*t" and that "they got me."

At this point the safest bet is to assume everything Rogan says is nonsense "they" fed to him, and just keep it pushin'.

