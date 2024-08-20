Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Fans Are Now Carrying Around Fake JD Vance Semen Cups To Mock Infertile Families

JD Vance; Trump voter carrying JD Vance semen cup
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; @Imposter_Edits/X

Trump supporters are getting criticized after carrying around fake cups of semen with JD Vance's face on them in an apparent attempt to mock Democrats who are unable to conceive children.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 20, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

So far, the GOP's approach to the election since Joe Biden stepped down is to get really mad about Democrats calling them "weird," and then do the absolutely weirdest stuff imaginable.

Even by those standards, conservatives' latest stunt is a head-scratcher. MAGA fans are now carrying around semen specimen cups with JD Vance's face on them to mock liberals who use fertility treatments like IVF...or something?

It's apparently a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz and his wife Gwen, who used IVF to conceive their two children. Which is, of course, unimaginably tasteless and cruel, even by Republican standards.

But it's also just extremely weird and gross? These are the same people who are obsessed with anything that seems "gay," now carrying around a supposed jar of jizz from JD Vance? Sometimes it just seems like they haven't really thought this stuff through!

But the jizz cups were all the rage at Trump rallies over the weekend, with some devotees hanging them around lanyards and even filling them with some unidentified liquid that hopefully isn't actually JD Vance's semen, but at this point would it really be that surprising if it was?

Anyway, Walz has spoken very openly in recent weeks about his and Gwen's IVF journey, because Vance recently voted along with all Republicans in the Senate to block protections of access to IVF.

Vance is also a strict Catholic since converting in 2019, and the Church is against IVF because it equates it with abortion, on the basis that the procedure often produces embryos that are discarded.

The state of Alabama has ruled that such embryos should be considered children, and many conservatives have called for other states and the federal government to pass similar laws.

So the semen cup thing seems to be a way to make fun of all of those who use IVF by claiming that JD Vance has the strongest semen around, or something. The cups are labeled with Vance's face and the words, "JD Vance full family kit," whatever in God's name that means.

Anyway, other than their fellow deeply broken and bizarre conservatives, the JD Vance jizz cups have not gone over well.




So anyway, there you have it. MAGA is pretending to carry around JD Vance's semen to own the Libs. Okay then!

Latest News

A silhouette of a hand.
Trending

People Break Down Their Craziest Paranormal Experiences

Donald Trump; Taylor Swift
2024 Election

Donald Trump Just 'Accepted' A Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement—And Swifties Are Not Happy

More from News/2024-election

Bebe Rexha; Rexha wiping away tears
oseph Okpako/WireImage/GettyImages, @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha Tearfully Claims She Was Banned From Flight For Speaking Albanian In Heartbreaking Video

Singer Bebe Rexha called her recent banning from a Lufthansa flight as a "hate crime" after she spoke to a male airport security agent in Albanian, assuming he also spoke the language.

The 34-year-old "I'm Good (Blue)" singer is a Brooklyn, New York native whose family is of Albanian and North Macedonian descent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

Trump Just Claimed He's A 'Better Looking Person' Than Harris—And The Internet Can't Even

Former President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he claimed during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that he's a "better-looking person" than Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump reserved criticism for Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, who observed that Harris's "beauty, plus the social warmth that all who have known her over the years speak of, combines to produce: radiance," an advantage in the presidential election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paris Hilton; Instagram screenshot of damage
Samuel Corum/Getty Images; @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton Shows Aftermath Of 'Terrifying' Trailer Fire On The Set Of Her New Music Video

Paris Hilton took to social media to update fans on the trailer fire that broke out on the set of her new music video last week.

The reality TV star was filming the video for her new song "Bad Bitch Academy" when the trailer went up in flames, but she assured fans that everyone was "safe," thankfully.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Nancy Mace, Michael Eric Dyson, and Keith Boykin
CNN

Black CNN Panelists Unload On MAGA Rep. For Purposely Pronouncing 'Kamala' Wrong Multiple Times

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was criticized by two Black CNN panelists after she purposely pronounced Vice President Kamala Harris' name wrong multiple times.

Mace was joined on CNN's Thursday broadcast of NewsNight with Abby Phillip by Michael Eric Dyson, a professor of African American studies at Vanderbilt University, and political commentator Keith Boykin.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rob Schneider; Elle King
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images, Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rob Schneider Apologizes For His 'Shortcomings' After Daughter Elle King Called Him 'Toxic'

Comedian Rob Schneider apologized to his musician daughter Elle King after she described their "toxic" family relationship on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

The 60-year-old SNL alum appeared for an interview with right-wing host Tucker Carlson, who asked about the "family tragedy playing out in the news" with Scheider's daughter going after him publicly.

Keep ReadingShow less