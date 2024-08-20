MAGA Fans Are Now Carrying Around Fake JD Vance Semen Cups To Mock Infertile Families

So far, the GOP's approach to the election since Joe Biden stepped down is to get really mad about Democrats calling them "weird," and then do the absolutely weirdest stuff imaginable.
Even by those standards, conservatives' latest stunt is a head-scratcher. MAGA fans are now carrying around semen specimen cups with JD Vance's face on them to mock liberals who use fertility treatments like IVF...or something?
It's apparently a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz and his wife Gwen, who used IVF to conceive their two children. Which is, of course, unimaginably tasteless and cruel, even by Republican standards.
But it's also just extremely weird and gross? These are the same people who are obsessed with anything that seems "gay," now carrying around a supposed jar of jizz from JD Vance? Sometimes it just seems like they haven't really thought this stuff through!
But the jizz cups were all the rage at Trump rallies over the weekend, with some devotees hanging them around lanyards and even filling them with some unidentified liquid that hopefully isn't actually JD Vance's semen, but at this point would it really be that surprising if it was?
Anyway, Walz has spoken very openly in recent weeks about his and Gwen's IVF journey, because Vance recently voted along with all Republicans in the Senate to block protections of access to IVF.
Vance is also a strict Catholic since converting in 2019, and the Church is against IVF because it equates it with abortion, on the basis that the procedure often produces embryos that are discarded.
The state of Alabama has ruled that such embryos should be considered children, and many conservatives have called for other states and the federal government to pass similar laws.
So the semen cup thing seems to be a way to make fun of all of those who use IVF by claiming that JD Vance has the strongest semen around, or something. The cups are labeled with Vance's face and the words, "JD Vance full family kit," whatever in God's name that means.
Anyway, other than their fellow deeply broken and bizarre conservatives, the JD Vance jizz cups have not gone over well.
So anyway, there you have it. MAGA is pretending to carry around JD Vance's semen to own the Libs. Okay then!