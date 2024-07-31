Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

US Rugby Star Issues Tearful Message After Being Called A 'Man' By Trolls In Resurfaced Video

Ilona Maher; TikTok screenshot of Ilona Maher
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; @ilonamaher/TikTok

A tearful Ilona Maher spoke out in a viral message in 2022 to her female fans about anti-trans trolls accusing her of being a 'man.'

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 31, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher is no stranger to body-shaming trolls and frequently takes to social media to shut them down and share body-positive messages with her millions of viewers.

A TikTok of the Olympian from 2022, however, has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), and it had fans cheering for her long after her bronze medal finish at the summer games in Paris yesterday.

In the video, an emotional Maher addressed comments made about her, specifically anti-trans trolls accusing her of being a "man."

With text at the bottom of the screen reading, "To the women and girls out there...," she started:

"As you can probably tell, I've been crying a little bit."
"I always get these comments, but like, recently it kind of ramped up. I get comments being called a man and being called masculine and, [people] ask if I'm on steroids."

Maher continued, shutting down the idea that women should be "fragile" and "meek."

"There will always be negative people out there, and they put women in a box, and they think women should be fragile and petite and quiet and meek, but that's not the case."

The three-time All-American went on:

"Women can be strong, and they can have broad shoulders, and they can take up space, and they can be big."
"I think I'm getting emotional because I feel very passionate about this."
"Don't let anybody try to define or dictate how you feel about yourself. You get to decide that."

Maher concluded:

"Keep shining, keep being you. And remember, your body is perfect."
"Being small, tall, short, whatever body you're in, that's the body of a woman."

You can watch below.

@ilonamaher

Never tone it down. Take up space. Be yourself. Love, Ilona.

Now, two years later, people on social media are applauding Maher for speaking out about others' ideas of what women should look like, and encouraging them to embrace "whatever body you're in."











Very well said!

Kudos to her for calling out this ridiculous ongoing behavior... and also for, you know, bringing home an Olympic medal.

Latest News

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Laura Ingraham
2024 Election

Trump Defends Telling Christians They Won't Have To Vote Anymore After This Year—And Somehow Makes It Worse

More from Entertainment/olypmics

Posie Parker; Tom Daley
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Anti-Trans Activist Slammed After Criticizing Tom Daley For Having Kids Via Surrogacy

Posie Parker was criticized after she criticized Olympian Tom Daley for having children via surrogacy, claiming that "baby trafficking should not be celebrated."

Daley, who is married to Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, won a silver medal in diving at the Paris Olympics in front of Black and their sons, Robbie and Phoenix. His medal was his fifth overall, marking his triumphant return to the world stage after effectively retiring from the sport following his success in the same event in Tokyo several years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Lane/Pool/Getty Images

Hillary Offers Hilariously Brutal Advice To Republicans Who Don't Like Being Called 'Creepy'

Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic allies have introduced a new angle of attack against Republicans, labeling former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, as "weird."

Now, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has given some blunt election advice to Republicans in a post on X, formerly Twitter, who take issue with being called "weird, creepy, and controlling."

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift; Ex Liverpool Football Club players Phil Thompson and Robbie Fowler leaving a floral tribute
Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Taylor Swift 'Completely In Shock' After Three Children Killed At Swift-Themed Dance Class In UK

Taylor Swift said she is "at a complete loss" after learning that three children were killed while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop in the U.K.

On July 29, three girls were fatally stabbed and ten others wounded from a "ferocious" knife attack in Southport at an event intended for children ages 6 through 10 years old. Seven survivors are in critical condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
wedding couple standing
Luis Tosta on Unsplash

People Describe The Worst Weddings They've Ever Attended

I can't say I've ever been to a bad wedding. Of course, I haven't been to very many and the majority were my relatives'.

The only one that came close to being "bad" was simply uncomfortable because no one liked the bride. It was my then boss' wedding—he was the groom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kamala Harris during campaign rally
ABC News

Crowd Goes Wild As Kamala Harris Issues Mic Drop Debate Challenge To Donald Trump During Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged former President Donald J. Trump to commit to a presidential debate during a lively rally in Atlanta on Tuesday night, which drew a crowd of around 10,000 attendees.

After initially agreeing to a second debate with President Joe Biden in September, Trump announced in a statement via spokesperson Steven Cheung that the "continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party" signal that "general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee."

Keep ReadingShow less