US Rugby Star Issues Tearful Message After Being Called A 'Man' By Trolls In Resurfaced Video

U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher is no stranger to body-shaming trolls and frequently takes to social media to shut them down and share body-positive messages with her millions of viewers.
A TikTok of the Olympian from 2022, however, has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), and it had fans cheering for her long after her bronze medal finish at the summer games in Paris yesterday.
In the video, an emotional Maher addressed comments made about her, specifically anti-trans trolls accusing her of being a "man."
With text at the bottom of the screen reading, "To the women and girls out there...," she started:
"As you can probably tell, I've been crying a little bit."
"I always get these comments, but like, recently it kind of ramped up. I get comments being called a man and being called masculine and, [people] ask if I'm on steroids."
Maher continued, shutting down the idea that women should be "fragile" and "meek."
"There will always be negative people out there, and they put women in a box, and they think women should be fragile and petite and quiet and meek, but that's not the case."
The three-time All-American went on:
"Women can be strong, and they can have broad shoulders, and they can take up space, and they can be big."
"I think I'm getting emotional because I feel very passionate about this."
"Don't let anybody try to define or dictate how you feel about yourself. You get to decide that."
Maher concluded:
"Keep shining, keep being you. And remember, your body is perfect."
"Being small, tall, short, whatever body you're in, that's the body of a woman."
You can watch below.
Now, two years later, people on social media are applauding Maher for speaking out about others' ideas of what women should look like, and encouraging them to embrace "whatever body you're in."
Very well said!
Kudos to her for calling out this ridiculous ongoing behavior... and also for, you know, bringing home an Olympic medal.