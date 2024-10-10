Skip to content
Harris Writes Notes To Teachers For Students Missing Class For 'The View' Taping In Hilarious Video

Kamala Harris on 'The View'
@theviewabc/TikTok

The Vice President decided to help out a few students who were skipping school to see her on The View by writing their teachers handwritten notes excusing them from class.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 10, 2024
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Vice President Kamala Harris has been on a bit of a media blitz lately, and this week her many stops included an appearance on ABC's The View.

Harris had a wide-ranging conversation with the show's panel of co-hosts, but during a commercial break she had pressing business to tend to—on behalf of some kids playing hookie.

In the audience were a handful of students who'd skipped school to come see the Vice President on the show. So of course there was only one thing to do—have the Veep write them notes excusing them from class.

@theviewabc

Vice Pres. #KamalaHarris writes absence notes for students in #TheView audience who came to see her interview!

Harris wrote the notes out on a notepad with pen, just like any mom would, narrating as she composed them, beginning with "Dear Teacher," which got a big laugh from the audience.

"Please excuse Ashley..."

She then abruptly stopped to ask an all-important question:

"Is it just for today?"

And that's how you can she really has played a mother-like role to her stepchildren Cole and Ella Emhoff—only a mom would make sure to check for hookie scams before agreeing to this!

She then wrote a note for another student named Dani before a producer handed them off to the students, one of whom burst into joyful tears as the audience applauded.

On social media, people absolutely loved the lighthearted moment.

During her appearance on the show, Harris also discussed some of her health care plans, including a proposal to allow Medicare to be used for in-home care of senior citizens.

Harris said she hopes this proposal will help the "sandwich generation" of Millennials and Gen X'ers who are taking care of both their own kids and their elderly parents.

She also discussed how she differs from current President Joe Biden—but notably not on policy, saying "there is not a thing that comes to mind" with respect to policy choices Biden has made that she would have done differently.

