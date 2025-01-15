Skip to content
Fox Reporter Makes Hilariously Awkward Admission About Greenlanders' Support For Trump Threats

Greenland resident interviewed by Fox News; Donald Trump
Fox News

A Fox News report about how Greenlanders feel about Donald Trump's threats to buy the island territory did not reflect well on Trump.

By Alan HerreraJan 15, 2025
Fox News reporter Alex Hogan made an awkward admission about how Greenlanders feel about President-elect Donald Trump's threats to buy the island territory, noting that "most" don't support or appreciate his push to take control of it.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, alongside the Faroe Islands, the only other autonomous territory within the Kingdom. Citizens of both Greenland and the Faroe Islands are full citizens of Denmark. As one of the Overseas Countries and Territories of the European Union, Greenland’s citizens are also recognized as EU citizens.

Although geographically part of the North American continent, Greenland has maintained strong political and cultural ties to Europe—specifically to Norway and Denmark, its historical colonial powers—for over a millennium.

The United States has long recognized Greenland's strategic importance. In 1946, the U.S. even proposed purchasing Greenland from Denmark, offering $100 million in gold as part of the deal—and while that never panned out, the world is nervously watching the president-elect since he voiced his desire for territorial expansion, calling "the ownership and control of Greenland" an "absolute necessity."

RELATED: Greenland Official Rips Don Jr.'s 'Staged' Visit, Says Trump Was Flipped Off By Locals

Reporting from Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, Hogan noted on Tuesday that there has been a “mixed reaction” to Trump's proposal.

She began by highlighting an interview with Jørgen Boassen, an enthusiastic Trump supporter decked out in Trump merchandise. Boassen described Greenland as the “front door” to the U.S. and suggested the island might require protection from powers like Russia and China.

Fox then aired clips of several interviewees expressing a preference to remain under Denmark's governance—and it was pretty clear people were not happy with anything Trump has said, as Hogan pointed out.

One man said:

"I hate it and I don't know what he's aiming at."

Another said:

"Me, personally, I want to stick with the Danish government."

And Hogan was forced to admit:

“Most of the people that we talked with said that they do not support Trump’s comments and found them offensive."

You can see the segment below.

The network was swiftly mocked in response.


Last month, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said "Greenland is ours" and "not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom."

This hasn't stopped Trump from saying that the U.S. needs Greenland "for national security purposes," however, nor did it deter his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., from visiting and meeting with locals he claimed are supportive of the U.S. taking it over.

Local media reported that Trump Jr.'s entourage distributed MAGA hats to residents during the visit. Video footage from the trip also showed him speaking to cap-wearing Greenlanders over speakerphone during a lunch event.

According to Danish news outlet DR News, sources revealed that the individuals wearing new MAGA hats during the visit were homeless and socially disadvantaged people who had been offered dinners at Hotel Hans Egede in exchange for their participation.

DR News also reported that others were able to identify specific individuals who traded their support for a meal at the hotel.

