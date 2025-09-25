Skip to content

TikToker Stunned After Trader Joe's Cashier Hints That She Should Wash Her Reusable Grocery Bags

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker's Theory That Men Should Pursue Women Who Openly Hate All Men Sparks Debate

Screenshot from @jameslwhitee's video; Screenshot from @tootsietat's video
@jameslwhitee/TikTok; tootsietat/TikTok

TikToker James White shared his theory that men should pursue women who hate all men, because if they like you it could lead to a stronger relationship—and it sparked a debate on TikTok.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 25, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Given today's political climate, there's an increasingly large number of women who have vowed off of dating men, as well as men complaining of a male loneliness epidemic. There's a clear correlation between these two phenomena, and if one were to question why that is, they'd need only turn to the comments section on any social media platform.

TikToker @JamesLWhitee inspired an interesting debate when he encouraged men to turn to women who "hate all men" as possible dating choices, because if they choose you, "you're all set."

"If you're a guy who can find a girl who hates all men...but likes you, you're set. You're literally set for life."
"Because these girls, all these guys are like, 'Oh, I hate these girls; I hate them,' but no, no, no. You're playing it wrong."
"All these girls who hate all men, they're going to find one man that they love, that they want to take care of, that they cherish, that they want to be super kind to, super sweet."
"But the thing is, all of the other guys are like, 'No, I don't want to give you the time of day.' A guy walks up to her, and she's like, 'Nope,' boom... but then she'll turn around and look at you and be like, 'Oh my gosh, sweetie, I love you so much.'"
"Yes! Yes, I want that. A million times, yes."

You can watch the video here:

@jameslwhitee

It’s the best thing ever

But as another TikToker, @tootsietat, points out, the reason that a man would be "all set" by dating a woman who "hates all men" is because he did the work to set himself apart.

The text overlay on the video read:

"Straight women who dislike men have the best husbands."

TikToker @tootsietat responded:

"Yeah, because instead of sitting on some podcast, screaming, 'not all men,' they're actually out here doing the 'not all men.'"
"They're active examples of 'not all men.'"
"The ironic part about it is that the men who scream 'not all men' the loudest are the men. They're the men we're talking about."
"Straight women who hate men have the best husbands, because they're evolved. They're not red-pilled. They actually have empathy. They're trying to understand struggles that women have."
"They're hard to make examples of when we're talking about patriarchal problems. Because they're actively trying to understand and actively trying to be part of a solution, rather than just continue to berate and demean women."
"They are evolved, and they are the best, and I can see why there's a male loneliness epidemic, because a lot of men just want to dig their heels in and not do the work to see where women are coming from."

You can watch the video here:

@tootsietat

and I stand on that #feminist #wife #womenempowerment

Fellow TikTokers agreed so vehemently with @tootsietat's observation that they confided they'd never date men again if their husband were to pass away before they did.

These women commented that they would either swear off of dating entirely, date women instead, or commit to a "lavender marriage," an arrangement in which a man and woman take care of each other platonically, often to disguise the fact that one or both are homosexual.

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

@tootsietat/TikTok

These videos might initially seem like they're saying different things, but they're rooted in the same core issues. More women are finding it easier to either date women or remain single rather than navigating the dating scene among men because of how they're being treated, and they're finding that works for them, because they can take care of themselves.

Meanwhile, men are eager for companionship—but only those willing to put in the work to meet these women on the same level and understand why they've remained single have been able to find a partner.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Joe Biden
Political News

White House Blasted After Replacing Biden's Official Portrait In The Pettiest Way

Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner.
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain's show postponed

Screenshots from @ms.allenby's TikTok video
Political News

Massachusetts Mom Shocked After High School Sends Sons Home With 'Military Consent' Forms

An arial shot of a group of runners on red clay.
Trending

The Best Real-Life 'Cheat Codes' People Have Discovered

More from Trending

Screenshots from Misha Brown's Facebook post
@Dontcrossagayman/Facebook

Gay Influencer Has Iconic Reaction After Woman Asks Him To Take Care Of Her Dog When She's Raptured

This week has had its high points and low points, but one thing is for certain: things did not end up as high in the hemisphere as some dedicated Evangelicals expected, given their now-viral belief that the rapture was coming on Tuesday, September 23.

After a South African evangelical pastor predicted back in June that the rapture, which is supposed to be the time when the most faithful Christians will ascend prior to the dark end times, Christians became dedicated to planning for the end they were sure was imminent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Newlyweds celebrating
man and woman facing each other
Photo by Skye Studios on Unsplash

Married Couples Break Down Why They Didn't Have Sex On Their Wedding Night

When we think about wedding days, we generally think of happy couples preparing for their big day, the celebration that will happen that day, the blush-worthy festivities of the evening, and then all that comes after: a honeymoon and starting a life together!

But sometimes couples are so happy celebrating their love with their loved ones, they realize the big "wedding night" can wait.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop star Chappell Roan stunned fans with a thong wardrobe surprise at her Forest Hills show.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

Chappell Roan's Jumbotron Shock!

Chappell Roan has become one of pop’s boldest new voices, pairing her music with fashion that mixes camp, drag, and unapologetic risk-taking. And sometimes that means a little chaos—intentional or not.

Case in point: last week in New York, when even Roan startled herself by what—or rather, what wasn’t—covering her fabulous bum on the Jumbotron.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Bilson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for 21Seeds

Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Getting Fired From Project Over Sexual Comment She Made On Podcast

Actors in wildly popular shows can be under the spotlight—oftentimes a harsh one.

During a guest appearance with Nicole Byer on the podcast Why Won't You Date Me, actor Rachel Bilson talked about a time when she lost out on an acting job due to a casual comment being noticed and commented on by the popular media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Olivia Wilde; Jason Sudeikis; Harry Styles
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; JMEnternational/Getty Images

Fans Think Olivia Wilde Just Hilariously Shaded Exes Harry Styles And Jason Sudeikis With An Instagram Meme

Her relationships with fellow stars Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles may be well in the past, but actor and director Olivia Wilde is still throwing shade!

At least that's what fans are theorizing after Wilde shared a meme to her Instagram Stories that many have interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at Sudeikis and Styles.

Keep ReadingShow less