TikToker's Theory That Men Should Pursue Women Who Openly Hate All Men Sparks Debate

Given today's political climate, there's an increasingly large number of women who have vowed off of dating men, as well as men complaining of a male loneliness epidemic. There's a clear correlation between these two phenomena, and if one were to question why that is, they'd need only turn to the comments section on any social media platform.
TikToker @JamesLWhitee inspired an interesting debate when he encouraged men to turn to women who "hate all men" as possible dating choices, because if they choose you, "you're all set."
"If you're a guy who can find a girl who hates all men...but likes you, you're set. You're literally set for life."
"Because these girls, all these guys are like, 'Oh, I hate these girls; I hate them,' but no, no, no. You're playing it wrong."
"All these girls who hate all men, they're going to find one man that they love, that they want to take care of, that they cherish, that they want to be super kind to, super sweet."
"But the thing is, all of the other guys are like, 'No, I don't want to give you the time of day.' A guy walks up to her, and she's like, 'Nope,' boom... but then she'll turn around and look at you and be like, 'Oh my gosh, sweetie, I love you so much.'"
"Yes! Yes, I want that. A million times, yes."
But as another TikToker, @tootsietat, points out, the reason that a man would be "all set" by dating a woman who "hates all men" is because he did the work to set himself apart.
The text overlay on the video read:
"Straight women who dislike men have the best husbands."
TikToker @tootsietat responded:
"Yeah, because instead of sitting on some podcast, screaming, 'not all men,' they're actually out here doing the 'not all men.'"
"They're active examples of 'not all men.'"
"The ironic part about it is that the men who scream 'not all men' the loudest are the men. They're the men we're talking about."
"Straight women who hate men have the best husbands, because they're evolved. They're not red-pilled. They actually have empathy. They're trying to understand struggles that women have."
"They're hard to make examples of when we're talking about patriarchal problems. Because they're actively trying to understand and actively trying to be part of a solution, rather than just continue to berate and demean women."
"They are evolved, and they are the best, and I can see why there's a male loneliness epidemic, because a lot of men just want to dig their heels in and not do the work to see where women are coming from."
Fellow TikTokers agreed so vehemently with @tootsietat's observation that they confided they'd never date men again if their husband were to pass away before they did.
These women commented that they would either swear off of dating entirely, date women instead, or commit to a "lavender marriage," an arrangement in which a man and woman take care of each other platonically, often to disguise the fact that one or both are homosexual.
These videos might initially seem like they're saying different things, but they're rooted in the same core issues. More women are finding it easier to either date women or remain single rather than navigating the dating scene among men because of how they're being treated, and they're finding that works for them, because they can take care of themselves.
Meanwhile, men are eager for companionship—but only those willing to put in the work to meet these women on the same level and understand why they've remained single have been able to find a partner.