Harris Campaign Perfectly Shames '78-Year-Old Criminal' Trump Over 'Weird' Fox Appearance

Cruz Slammed After Bonkers Rant About Harris Trying To Take Away His 'Cheeseburgers'

Screenshot of Ted Cruz discussing Kamala Harris
Fox News

The MAGA Senator spoke out on Fox News about the 'radical California Leftist,' asserting that Kamala Harris can't take his guns, gasoline engine, or his 'steaks and cheeseburgers.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 26, 2024
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was widely mocked following a bizarre rant on Fox News in which he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a "radical California leftist" and defiantly insisted that she wouldn't take away his "steaks and cheeseburgers."

Cruz is among the chorus of conservative critics who've lashed out at Harris since President Joe Biden announced he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her as his successor.

He said the following about Harris to host Sean Hannity:

“Her record is extraordinarily radical. Let me say at the outset, Kamala can’t have my guns, she can’t have my gasoline engine and she sure as hell can’t have my steaks and cheeseburgers."
"She is a radical California leftist and to be honest, she perfectly captures where today's Democrat Party is."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Cruz's remark was so off the wall that people were swift to mock him.



Cruz's remark is not dissimilar to Hannity's prior claim that the Biden administration is trying to take away citizens' red meat.

Earlier this year, Hannity made baseless allegations that Biden intended to ban household appliances and meat consumption. Hannity also echoed baseless Republican talking points, alleging that Biden's actions had led to instability and inflation.

At the time, he complained that Biden is forcing people to buy electric vehicles and claimed his administration wants "to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner and they even want to take away your meat.”

Hannity's ridiculous claims that the Biden administration wants "to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner" and even "your meat" are a rehash of prior Republican talking points. Last year, the GOP-controlled House approved two bills aimed at safeguarding gas stoves and kitchen ranges from potential federal regulations.

Regarding the purported meat ban, efforts by fact-checkers, notably theWashington Post,, have dispelled baseless claims originating from a misleading article in the Daily Mail that suggested Biden planned to ban meat consumption as part of his climate policies.

