People Divulge The Creepiest Things They've Ever Heard A Child Say

They say, "Kids say the darndest things!"

I think most kids are like those twins in 'The Shining.'

That's just my humble opinion, though.

A lot of kids give off a vibe that leaves some of us at an unease.

That's why I was never a babysitter and still won't be one 'til this day.

Redditor GoldTNecklace wanted to hear about conversations had with kids that left people SHOOK, so they asked:

"What’s the creepiest thing you have ever heard a child say?"

Under Where?

"'I'm not scared of the thing under my bed. The thing under the bed is my friend.'"

"On further questioning, the thing under his bed was our border collie, who sometimes naps there."

- goffstock

Under the bed GIF by Nickelodeon Giphy

Someone's Lurking

"My four-year-old daughter says that before she was born she was a ghost, and when she was a ghost she would spy on us because she couldn’t wait to be alive and living with us."

- Chituck

"My brother used to talk about his friend Bill when he was a kid. There was an old house at the edge of our small town that used to be a farm and every time we would drive past it he would say that it was Bill’s house. And would talk about all the farm equipment Bill had."

"Everyone always brushed it off as a creative imagination, but a couple of years back I was thinking about it and looked up the former land title information, and lo and behold there was a Bill who lived there back when it would have been a farm."

- left4alive

The Other Mummy

"We had just moved into an old farmhouse when one night my 3-year-old at the time pointed at the glass door and asked why the 'other mummy' was there. I looked and couldn't see anything so I asked what she looked like? My 3 year old proceeded to explain that the other mummy was dirty and muddy and had blue lips and blonde hair. I froze because we were home alone together. I was like, 'Oh okay, that's interesting,' and he says 'Yes she lives under the ground. She said she had a good boy like me once,' It made my stomach drop, and I took him to my room and locked the door, haha."

- Lanky-Armadillo-2979

A Warning

"'Go back to sleep, there isn't anything under your bed.'"

"'He's behind you now.'"

"Still haven't gotten over that one and shiver at the memory."

- Blossom_Bees

How Flattering

"My nephew told me the basement people want my skin."

- pg67awx

"You should be honored, we don't want everyone's skin. Just the best."

- KassellTheArgonian

"As a basement person, I can confirm."

- Sweatytubesock

Names Please

"'I'm starting to forget the names of the people who live in my head.'"

"No context. Right in the middle of clean-up time."

- PatentedOtter

"He was starting to forget the names of his loved ones in his previous life."

- Toruviel_

The Siblings

"My niece was talking to her imaginary friends in the back of the car. She said it was a boy and girl about her age and they were brother and sister. Then as we came near the end of a road she said this is their home, can we drop them off here? Myself and my sister were laughing about it until we reached the end of the road and it was a cemetery. She gave a little wave and said goodbye as we passed."

- Ravenchef

BILLY

"Unsure if this counts, but here we go haha. When I was 4 I had an imaginary friend, his name was Billy. Sometimes his friend was with him, her name was Lady. Billy went with me everywhere, he had a spot at the table, he was on the swing next to me at the park, slept on the top bunk, etc. I was really afraid of milk tankers and would shake and cry whenever I saw one. When I saw an ambulance I'd say 'Mum Billy died in there.'"

"Anyway we moved to a small town to be closer to my grandparents and Mum started doing ancestry, she found an uncle named Billy who died in an ambulance after colliding with a milk tanker. His wife was with him, can't remember her name but her nickname was Lady. Also, 2 of their 3 kids were in the car, unfortunately, no one survived. Turns out the small town we just moved to was the town it happened just out of and they died about 15 years before I was born."

- VisualImagination891

Hi There!

"A 6 year old I worked with (about 6 months ago) said 'It’s Corrie! Hi Corrie!' To an empty corner. Corrie is my grandma's name. She died in 2020. I pulled up a picture of her and asked who it was and he said, 'Her name is Corrie.'"

- Helenshelley

"One morning my 4 year old niece told my SIL about a nice old man that visited her the night before."

"Her parents are a little freaked out, but her room is on the 2nd floor, and the old man supposedly floated through the window."

"A little later, they got a call that my grandfather had passed away. That night, they were looking through a photo album, and my niece pointed to my grandfather and said, "That's the nice man that came to see me".

- Nuicakes

Evil Smile GIF Giphy

She's the Best!

"When my niece was about 3 she told her mum that she liked her much better than her other mummy because her other mummy was mean... 'and one day she held my head under the water for too long...'"

"The same niece, aged around 6, told me that her creepily named dolls were made of blood and bones and mud but watch out! Don't let them touch you! Because they'll turn you into a doll! I turn away from the dolls, and she says to something behind me, 'No Ethel, I told you, do not touch her!'"

"She's the best."

- Regular-Message9591

Trapped

"Meeting my niece for the first time. While staring me out and trying with all her 6-year-old might to break my finger in half. Clenching and wrenching, and screaming like a weightlifter possessed."

"She suddenly stopped, unblinking, and said 'I promise there's a good person trapped inside of me.'"

"Glad to report that she did not turn out to be a psychopath... but in the back of my head, I always think, 'Not a psychopath YET!!'"

- Quickhurryupslowdown

Auntie's House

"We were at a family gathering and my then 4-year-old daughter did not want to leave. She kept repeating, 'But it’s the last time we will all be together!' (As we had to literally football carry her out while wrangling our other kids)."

"We were at a beloved Aunt's home, who suddenly passed two weeks later. It was indeed the last time we were 'all' together. What I wouldn’t give to have listened to my daughter in that moment and stayed longer at my Aunt’s house."

- Riding4Biden

Mr. Bones & Me

"My little cousin once said he has a friend named 'Mr. Bones' who lives in the closet... like bro that’s terrifying."

- omssweetie

Happy Shock GIF by Regal Giphy

No More

"Once my son looked at me and said 'Oh you're having a baby!' I had just found out I was expecting and hadn't told anyone. I asked him why he said that, and he just shrugged and said 'Just a feeling.'"

"I miscarried less than a week later and he looked at me randomly and said 'Oh, no more baby.'"

"The pregnancy, miscarriage etc had never been discussed around or to him. It was so strange."

- seekingzion0806

That Fella

"My brother's friend was a teacher in a very rural Australian school and her class was all Indigenous kids ( Aboriginal). When the lunch Bell rang the kids would fight to go play on the oval. One day the lunch bell went off and all the kids just sat there. She asked, 'Aren't you going out on the oval to play?' One of the kids replied 'No miss the tall men are there' she looked and didn't see anything and said so. One of the other kids said 'She can't see them, she's a white fella.' And they wouldn't go outside."

- ohpee64

When in Texas

"I moved from Maine to Texas to live with my brother who was in the Air Force. Mind you we have no family or friends in Texas so I didn’t know a single soul. While working at Walmart in Ft Worth I had an unknown child come up to me and say 'I know you' to which I said 'Must be a mistake I’m not from here.' The kid then said he remembered seeing me eating at a unique local restaurant from my hometown in Maine last year."

"It was such a weird experience. I still never figured out who he was. Must have been like 11-12 years old."

- stevieZzZ

It Wasn't Me

"My daughter (at the time around 3) was in bed. She giggled, then asked if I had tickled her feet."

No. No I hadn't."

- UPnorthCamping

"I had a similar experience. My great grandmother was blind, and she used to wake me up every morning by tickling my feet. She knew I hated it. The day after she died, I am 100 percent sure she came in like usual, said my name, and tickled my feet. I freaked out started crying my mum mum said she was saying her last goodbyes."

- Plus_Data_1099

creepy tv land GIF by YoungerTV Giphy

'Hiya Grandad'

"My niece had never met my Dad, her Grandad, as he had passed away the year before she was born."

"When she was 3 years old, she pointed at the corner that his walking stick used to sit in waved, and said 'Hiya Grandad' with the biggest smile on her face."

"It was the creepiest and sweetest thing I had ever seen!"

- Puzzleheaded_Tax4077

She Knew

"A little girl walked up to us at the airport and said, 'Don't get on the plane.' I looked at my wife, and we were confused. I turned back to ask where her parents were, but she was already lost in the crowd."

"The only time I've been freaked out on a flight. My wife was totally out of it because of Valium she gets to use for flying.

"My ghost wrote the comment."

- whererebelsare

Yeah, no. I would definitely not be on that plane.

Where were this little girl's parents?

Where were most of these parents?

Kids don't say the darndest things; they say the creepiest things!



