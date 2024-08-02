Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clip Of Ann Coulter Comparing Trump To A 'Couch' Resurfaces After Vance Rumor

Ann Coulter; Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A clip of Coulter saying Trump is 'like a couch' has resurfaced and taken on new significance after a now-debunked rumor surfaced that Vance had been intimate with his couch.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 02, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A clip of far-right provocateur Ann Coulter saying former President Donald Trump is "like a couch" has resurfaced, taking on new significance after a now-debunked rumor surfaced claiming his running mate, J.D. Vance, had been intimate with his couch.

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.

On July 15, the day Vance was confirmed as Trump’s running mate, X user @rickrudescalves claimed that Vance might be the first vice-presidential pick to have admitted in a New York Times bestseller to "f***ing an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (Vance, Hillbilly Elegy, pp. 179-181)." Vance never describes anything of the sort in his book.

Which makes it even funnier that Coulter once referred to Trump as a "couch" during a television appearance, further underscoring the way she's turned against him since he failed to fulfill his campaign promise to build a wall at the southern border, a promise she long championed.

She said:

“It seems perfectly apparent to me, and anybody else who observes this president, he’s impulsive. He says things off the top of his head. Like a couch—he bears the impression of the last person who sat on him.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

While Coulter said this well before Vance joined the GOP ticket, people saw an opportunity to drop some more couch jokes.



Others felt Coulter's remarks said quite a lot about Trump, couches aside.



The couch drama has further undermined Vance, who has come under fire in recent days for his remarks about "childless cat ladies," his prior status as a "Never Trumper," and his political stances, which include completely curtailing reproductive freedoms.

Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) appeared to join in on the couch joke, tweeting a post that included an image of a stained couch and the following message:

"Have a couch you just...don't love anymore? Set it out the night before your TRASH ONLY (not recycling) collection day."

While we can not know for sure whether shading Vance was intentional, late-night television hosts certainly had every intention to mock Vance—and did so.

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver said that while the claim isn't in Vance's book, he thinks "the reason it spread so fast might be that A, nobody read that f**king book, and B, it was incredibly easy to believe.” He joked that he has "never seen someone with more couch-f**ker energy.”

Late Show host Stephen Colbert also weighed in, playing a doctored clip of former President Bill Clinton saying, “I did not have sexual relations with that ottoman.” Colbert joked Vance would never make love to a couch because of his religious conservative beliefs, saying Vance "knows it’s Adam and Eve, not Raymour & Flanigan."

Latest News

Roy Wood Jr.; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Roy Wood Jr. Hilariously Drags Trump For Claiming Kamala Harris 'Turned Black'

More from News/2024-election

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
ABC News; KHOU-11

Kamala Harris Perfectly Shames Donald Trump For Unhinged Racist Attack

Vice President Kamala Harris called out former President Donald Trump for claiming she "happened to turn Black” and suggesting that “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her racial identity.

At the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Trump was asked if he agreed with Republicans who have labeled Harris as a "DEI hire." Trump, who has previously supported the racist "birther" conspiracy theory claiming that President Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen, responded by casting doubts on Harris's heritage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy Osbourne; Britney Spears
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage/GettyImages

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Apology' To Britney Spears For Mocking Her Dancing Skills Angers Fans Even More

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne's so-called apology wasn't good enough for fans of Britney Spears after he trashed her dancing videos on Instagram.

The 75-year-old former frontman for Black Sabbath had apparently just about had it with the pop singer's dancing videos, which are a guilty pleasure for some of her diehard fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Alvaro Diaz/Europa Press via Getty Images

Simone Biles Changes NSFW Team Nickname To Something More PG—And It's Kind Of Perfect

Simone Biles just revealed a newer, family-friendlier name for Team USA, and it's absolutely perfect.

Following the U.S. women's gymnastics team Olympic gold medal finish in Paris on Tuesday, former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman asked the team, comprising Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, about their team name.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump at Harrisburg rally
x.com/atrupar

Donald Trump Slammed For Bizarre Joke About Widow Of Man Killed At His Rally

Former Republican President Donald Trump is under fire for making a tasteless joke involving the widow of Corey Comperatore, the fire chief who was killed by Trump's would-be assassin.

Comperatore was fatally shot while shielding his family during Trump's assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jodie Sweetin; Candace Cameron Bure
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jodie Sweetin Seems To Shade Candace Cameron Bure Over Claim Olympics 'Mocked' Christians

Jodie Sweetin is once again throwing shade at her former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure over her ridiculous comments.

In November 2022, Bure sparked backlash after she told the Wall Street Journal that the Great American Family channel would focus solely on “traditional marriages" and would feature no LGBTQ+ couples.

Keep ReadingShow less