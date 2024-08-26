CNN Slammed For Including Trump Supporter In 'Undecided Voter' DNC Focus Group

After Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), cable news media giant CNN empaneled a group of Pennsylvania "undecided voters" for their feedback on her speech and on Harris as a presidential candidate.
Many viewers were shocked when panelist Bryant Rosado declared:
"Bring back Trump."
The Trump campaign's social media team was quick to post clips of this "undecided" voter's negative impression of Vice President Harris.
The Trump War Room account captioned the clip of Rosado:
"She wasn't clear enough on the policies... I still don't feel like she's ready. She should wait."
"I don't want to personally vote for someone that's a backup."
Why Team Trump saw "1 out of 8 chose Trump" as a win is puzzling.
And it took people online only moments to discover Rosado was never "undecided."
His social media accounts—he posts on X as REAL ESTATE GUY—proudly proclaim he's a card-carrying MAGA minion—the moniker embraced by Donald Trump's ride-or-die fanbase.
Soon after, MeidasTouch shared the news on their website and across social media.
People called out CNN's judgment on what "undecided voter" means.
How could a multinational news organization like CNN miss such blatant information?
According to Rosado, they didn’t.
Rosado claims he told CNN when they approached him that he supported Trump. He further claims CNN told him if he'd "keep an open mind" he could be on TV.
He, predictably, agreed to an opportunity to appear on a mainstream media program to malign Harris and sing Trump's praises.
After he was exposed, Rosado made his Instagram and Facebook accounts private.
On his X REAL ESTATE GUY account, Rosado posted:
"Crazy part is that CNN invited me knowing I was a trump supporter... then they said it'll be VOTERS that are undecided NOT DEMOCRATS... they told me to keep an open mind and to give Kamala a chance after the speech since she's the new candidate after Biden...so I did!"
In another post, Rosado answered X user Jeff Clarke's question about how he got on the CNN "undecided voter" panel.
"I'd be glad to answer... I was at a restaurant having a drink with a buddy and [CNN's Gary Tuchman] came to our table and asked who are we voting for and we both said trump... then he asked if I'm willing to have an open mind and give Kamala a chance and I said absolutely then invited."
People found CNN's inclusion of Rosado dishonest.
And unethical.
This isn't the first time CNN and other mainstream media outlets were called out for manipulating the narrative like an "unscripted" Real Housewives or Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV program instead of reporting reality as it exists.
Critics point to ratings, sponsors, and the almighty dollar as more important than truth or integrity in modern mainstream news media.
A CNN spokesperson told MeidasTouch:
"When building the panel of voters who haven’t decided on a candidate, all participants made it clear that they indeed hadn’t made a final determination."
"This particular individual, who said he had supported Donald Trump in the past, expressed to us that after President Biden dropped out of the race, his mind became open, and he hadn’t make [sic] a final decision on a candidate."
So who's telling the truth, CNN or Rosado?
Either way, CNN's credibility has taken another serious hit.