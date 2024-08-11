Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Wakes Up To Banging On Her Roof—Only To Discover Roofers Have The Wrong House

Screenshots from @capsnipstb's TikTok video
@catnipstb/TikTok

TikToker @catnipstb was asleep on her weekend off when she woke up to loud noises and shingles flying off her roof after roofers got the wrong address.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 11, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

As far as scams go, an increasingly common one involves supposed contractors and construction workers doing upgrades on an unsuspecting house, and expecting the homeowners to pay to correct the mistakes they made. This often involves ripping off expensive siding or roofs and their interior layers.

That was exactly what TikTok expected was happening when a panicked @catnipstb asked the community:

"When do you tell the people that this is not the house that ordered a roof?"

In the six-second video, we can see a perplexed TikToker watching an unidentified man in a sun hat tearing shingles off her roof.

You can watch the short video here:

@catnipstb

#roofing #roof #rooftop #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage

Some TikTokers came with jokes, stating this was an opportunity to get a new roof.

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

But others cautioned against waiting to avoid having to pay for the contractor's mistake.

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

It would be ill-advised to wait until the team was done working, as there's no guarantee that they would agree to let the homeowners have a new roof free of charge and without any other repercussions.

But based on what happened to the TikToker next, pointing out the team's mistake did not help matters, either.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker claimed that she had to pay for the roof, but she was trying to make the best of the situation.

The TikToker explained that it was her and her partner's day off when they were woken up to loud banging through their ceiling. When she looked out the window, she discovered that shingles were all over the yard, and they were ripping into the wooden interior layer already.

Unfortunately for the couple, they still had to pay for the company's mistake.

"So when they f**k up and come to a house that didn't actually order the roof, and they do all that, you get a half-price discount."

You can watch the second video here:

@catnipstb

#stitch with @manda not to mention the dumpster guys almost ripped the tree branch off…whatta couple of days! #fypp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #fypage #fypdong #roofing #roofin

Some were furious on the TikToker's behalf and urged her to find a way to get her money back.

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

@catnipstb/TikTok

Despite having to pay for the roof, the TikToker was still in good spirits, as their roof was old and would need to be replaced in the next five years, at most, anyway. Since she and her partner had the funds, they decided to look on the bright side and accept the work that was done.

Unfortunately, not everyone could afford a new roof on the fly, even at half price, so it's disheartening to hear of potentially having to pay for something you didn't ask for in the first place.

Latest News

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

Colin Farrell
People

Colin Farrell Gets Emotional Talking About 'Terrifying' Reality Of Having A Disabled 21-Year-Old Son

Actor Colin Farrell got emotional opening up for the first time about his 21-year-old son James, who has been diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by delayed development, lack of speech, and problems with speech and balance.

Farrell, 48, told People magazine in an exclusive interview that when James was first born, he seemed like a "chill baby" who didn't coo or make any vocal noises at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jenny Ortega as "Astrid Deetz"; Michael Keeton as "Beetlejuice"
Warner Bros. Pictures

Jenna Ortega Reveals Surreal Moment Of Seeing Michael Keaton As Beetlejuice On Set

Actor Jenna Ortega had an out-of-body experience when she first saw Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice on the set of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to director Tim Burton's 1988 classic horror comedy film Beetlejuice.

Ortega stars in the second installment of the franchise as Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia Deetz played by Winona Ryder, who is reprising her role from the first movie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anthony Ammirati
Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

French Pole Vaulter Who Knocked Down Bar With His Bulge Reacts To 'Buzz' With Viral TikTok

The Olympics are always full of unforgettable moments, but they're usually about sports.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics? Well, for better or worse it's pretty hard to think of a moment that will have a more lasting imprint on everyone's memory than pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati knocking the bar down with his... well, the pole in his pants, if you will.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Shapiro; Tim Walz
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Ben Shapiro Tried To Mock Walz By Comparing Him To A Beloved Comic—And It Backfired Instantly

Far-right podcaster Ben Shapiro's attempt to mock Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz by comparing him to a beloved comic did not go over the way he hoped it would.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Shapiro said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Laura Ingraham and Governor Tim Walz
YouTube/Fox News

Laura Ingraham's Gripe About How Minnesota Has 'Changed' Due To Walz Is An Instant Self-Own

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was mocked online after attempting to claim Minnesota "changed for the worse" under Democratic Governor Tim Walz's leadership, adding that she knows the state "well"—before naming a city that isn't even in Minnesota as an example.

Speaking to contributor Mary Katharine Ham, she said:

Keep ReadingShow less