Woman Wakes Up To Banging On Her Roof—Only To Discover Roofers Have The Wrong House

As far as scams go, an increasingly common one involves supposed contractors and construction workers doing upgrades on an unsuspecting house, and expecting the homeowners to pay to correct the mistakes they made. This often involves ripping off expensive siding or roofs and their interior layers.
That was exactly what TikTok expected was happening when a panicked @catnipstb asked the community:
"When do you tell the people that this is not the house that ordered a roof?"
In the six-second video, we can see a perplexed TikToker watching an unidentified man in a sun hat tearing shingles off her roof.
You can watch the short video here:
Some TikTokers came with jokes, stating this was an opportunity to get a new roof.
@catnipstb/TikTok
But others cautioned against waiting to avoid having to pay for the contractor's mistake.
It would be ill-advised to wait until the team was done working, as there's no guarantee that they would agree to let the homeowners have a new roof free of charge and without any other repercussions.
But based on what happened to the TikToker next, pointing out the team's mistake did not help matters, either.
In a follow-up video, the TikToker claimed that she had to pay for the roof, but she was trying to make the best of the situation.
The TikToker explained that it was her and her partner's day off when they were woken up to loud banging through their ceiling. When she looked out the window, she discovered that shingles were all over the yard, and they were ripping into the wooden interior layer already.
Unfortunately for the couple, they still had to pay for the company's mistake.
"So when they f**k up and come to a house that didn't actually order the roof, and they do all that, you get a half-price discount."
You can watch the second video here:
@catnipstb
#stitch with @manda not to mention the dumpster guys almost ripped the tree branch off…whatta couple of days!
Some were furious on the TikToker's behalf and urged her to find a way to get her money back.
Despite having to pay for the roof, the TikToker was still in good spirits, as their roof was old and would need to be replaced in the next five years, at most, anyway. Since she and her partner had the funds, they decided to look on the bright side and accept the work that was done.
Unfortunately, not everyone could afford a new roof on the fly, even at half price, so it's disheartening to hear of potentially having to pay for something you didn't ask for in the first place.