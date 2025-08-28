Skip to content
Woman Sparks Debate By Putting Out Small Fire At Dunkin' Donuts After Workers Ignored It

Screenshots from @nurse_xtina129's TikTok
@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

TikToker Cristina Conklin shared her shock after noticing a small fire while at a Dunkin' Donuts, and even put it out herself after the young employees seemed not to care or know how—but some viewers thought she overreacted.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 28, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Imagine hitting that afternoon slump and seeking out your favorite caffeinated beverage: a highlight in an otherwise dumpster fire kind of day. But then you arrive at your coffeehouse of choice—and there's literally a fire.

TikToker Cristina Conklin was waiting in line for a beverage at Dunkin' Donuts in Warwick, New York, when she became either a villain or a hero, depending on who was watching her TikTok video.

She began recording a video while waiting in line, panning back and forth between the Dunkin' Donuts kitchen, where a flame was climbing out of the very top stacked oven, the flame nearly touching the ceiling, and the front counter, where none of the Dunkin' staff was paying the flame any mind.

One Dunkin' employee did address the flame somewhat, as she walked to the back of the kitchen, grabbed a broom, and proceeded to fan the flame with the handle end of the broom. This elicited a laugh from a coworker, but when the broom did not help, the employee gave up and went back to work.

Conklin then spoke up, addressing another Dunkin' employee and asking if they had a fire extinguisher. The employee did not at first seem to even know where the fire extinguisher was located, but then found it on the wall right next to where the fire was happening.

The TikToker set down her phone, still recording, showed the staff member how to use the fire extinguisher, and thoroughly sprayed the oven, which caused a plume of smoke and fire extinguisher kickback throughout the Dunkin' Donuts. She then informed the employees that they'd also need to call the fire department.

You can watch the video here:

@nurse_xtina129

So I put a fire out today at my local Dunkin’ Donuts @Dunkin' 💪🏼 thank god everyone was ok! ☕️🍩 #fy #dunkindonuts #firesafety #PASS #smallfire #viralvideo

Some were shocked by how the Dunkin' staff ignored the flame and were grateful that Conklin was there to help.

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

But others were critical of what Conklin had done, certain that this impacted the flow of operations for the rest of the day at that Dunkin' Donuts location.

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

In response to the criticism, Conklin shared a quick follow-up video, where she said that she did the best she could.

She explained in the video that she was just trying to help and that the staff appeared thankful for her to help them.

She called the fire department after because of the state of the restaurant, and everything checked out, and the restaurant was open and operating again the next day.

You can watch the follow-up video here:

@nurse_xtina129

Replying to @robbieswann88

It must be shocking to walk into a restaurant and witness a fire, and it seems that the only people who were comfortable with the concept were those who have worked in fast food or coffeehouses and witnessed fires in the past.

But perhaps it was a "better safe than sorry" situation, in which at least Conklin stepped up and helped while so many people just stood there and watched.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Newsom Trolls Trump Hard After Trump Tries To Call Out Newsom's 'Strange Hand Action'

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump after Trump made an odd comment to reporters about Newsom having "some strange hand action going on."

Trump has lashed out at Newsom numerous times in the last couple of weeks, particularly over Newsom's decision to sign a sweeping redistricting proposal to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries, creating five new Democratic-leaning U.S. House seats in what he described as a direct response to Republican-led gerrymandering in Texas backed by Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less