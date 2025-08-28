Woman Sparks Debate By Putting Out Small Fire At Dunkin' Donuts After Workers Ignored It

Imagine hitting that afternoon slump and seeking out your favorite caffeinated beverage: a highlight in an otherwise dumpster fire kind of day. But then you arrive at your coffeehouse of choice—and there's literally a fire.

TikToker Cristina Conklin was waiting in line for a beverage at Dunkin' Donuts in Warwick, New York, when she became either a villain or a hero, depending on who was watching her TikTok video.

She began recording a video while waiting in line, panning back and forth between the Dunkin' Donuts kitchen, where a flame was climbing out of the very top stacked oven, the flame nearly touching the ceiling, and the front counter, where none of the Dunkin' staff was paying the flame any mind.

One Dunkin' employee did address the flame somewhat, as she walked to the back of the kitchen, grabbed a broom, and proceeded to fan the flame with the handle end of the broom. This elicited a laugh from a coworker, but when the broom did not help, the employee gave up and went back to work.

Conklin then spoke up, addressing another Dunkin' employee and asking if they had a fire extinguisher. The employee did not at first seem to even know where the fire extinguisher was located, but then found it on the wall right next to where the fire was happening.

The TikToker set down her phone, still recording, showed the staff member how to use the fire extinguisher, and thoroughly sprayed the oven, which caused a plume of smoke and fire extinguisher kickback throughout the Dunkin' Donuts. She then informed the employees that they'd also need to call the fire department.

You can watch the video here:

@nurse_xtina129 So I put a fire out today at my local Dunkin' Donuts @Dunkin' 💪🏼 thank god everyone was ok! ☕️🍩

Some were shocked by how the Dunkin' staff ignored the flame and were grateful that Conklin was there to help.

But others were critical of what Conklin had done, certain that this impacted the flow of operations for the rest of the day at that Dunkin' Donuts location.

In response to the criticism, Conklin shared a quick follow-up video, where she said that she did the best she could.

She explained in the video that she was just trying to help and that the staff appeared thankful for her to help them.

She called the fire department after because of the state of the restaurant, and everything checked out, and the restaurant was open and operating again the next day.

You can watch the follow-up video here:

Replying to @robbieswann88

It must be shocking to walk into a restaurant and witness a fire, and it seems that the only people who were comfortable with the concept were those who have worked in fast food or coffeehouses and witnessed fires in the past.

But perhaps it was a "better safe than sorry" situation, in which at least Conklin stepped up and helped while so many people just stood there and watched.