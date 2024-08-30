Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jesse Watters' Claim Harris Is Doing 'Terrible' In Polls Gets Squashed By Fox In Under An Hour

Screenshots of Jesse Watters and Brett Baier
Fox News

The Fox News host attempted to claim that Harris is 'down in all battleground states' after the DNC—and was proven wrong by his own Fox News colleague Bret Baier less than an hour later.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 30, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was mocked after attempting to claim that Vice President Kamala Harris is "down in all battleground states" after the Democratic National Convention—only to be proven wrong by his own colleague Bret Baier less than an hour later.

Speaking on The Five, Watters argued that Harris got “no bounce” after becoming the Democratic nominee:

"This was a terrible week. She got no bounce after the convention."

His co-host Jessica Tarlov immediately interjected, saying:

"That’s not true, she got a 4-point bounce and she’s in Georgia today campaigning."

But Watters continued to talk over her the more she said his claim is "not true":

"She had no bounce. Look at the polls and she is now down in all the battleground states. [Real Clear Politics], check it out right now, in the break I'll prove you wrong."

However, Watters was contradicted by Baier, who said the following less than an hour later:

"With fewer than 70 days until the presidential election, we are releasing Fox News polls from key Sun Belt states and it's anyone's ballgame as you can see right here." [turning to a screen showing poll results]
"Former President Donald Trump holds a 1-point lead in North Carolina, 50-49. But Vice President Kamala Harris is leading by 1 in Arizona, 50-49, by 2 in Nevada and Georgia, 50-48 in each of those states."
"All of these numbers [are] obviously within the margin of error here. These surveys, I should point out, were conducted after the Democratic National Convention and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropping out."

You can watch the two clips below.

Watters was swiftly called out.


Watters' claim came in the wake of a poll showing Harris has surged past Trump in a newly released national poll following the DNC.

The poll, conducted by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research, revealed Harris leading Trump 47%-43% among all voters and 49%-45% among likely voters, marking a significant shift from the previous month, when Trump held a 49%-44% advantage among likely voters and led 47%-43% among all voters.

Surveying 929 voters between August 23 and 25, the poll indicates that Harris is making inroads in key voter demographics crucial for securing the presidency. Over half of all women (53%) now support Harris, alongside 45% of male voters.

Harris also has a commanding lead among Black voters (73%), Hispanic voters (51%), and white college-educated voters (57%). Trump maintains strong support among white voters without a college degree, with 59% favoring him.

Latest News

Kamala Harris; Screenshot of Donald Trump
2024 Election

Harris Campaign Trolls Trump By Airing New 'Project 2025' Ad Where It Hurts Most

More from News/2024-election

Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Slams Trump Over His Aides' Altercation With Arlington Cemetery Official

Michael Tyler, a spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, blasted former President Donald Trump and his team on CNN after two of Trump's staffers reportedly "verbally abused and pushed" an Arlington National Cemetery official who attempted to stop them from filming in an area with recent U.S. military casualties.

A defense official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the Trump campaign was warned about not taking photographs during a wreath-laying ceremony honoring U.S. military members killed in the 2021 Afghanistan War withdrawal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Sigourney Weaver; Kamala Harris
@THR/X; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver Gets Choked Up After Reporter Links Her 'Alien' Role To Rise Of Kamala Harris

Actor Sigourney Weaver got choked up after a reporter linked her most famous role, as Ellen Ripley in the Alien series, to the rise of Vice President Kamala Harris, now the official Democratic presidential nominee.

Weaver, who was in Italy to accept the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival, got emotional after a reporter asked about how the character of Ripley contributed to the empowerment of women, including Harris herself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Walz; Screenshot of @pattymo's X post
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; @pattymo/X

Republicans' Failed Attempts To Dig Up Dirt On Walz Inspire Hilarious 'Breaking' News Memes

To the delight of social media users, Republicans' failed attempts at finding scandals involving Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz have sparked hilarious "breaking" news memes about Walz's supposedly nefarious deeds.

The meme surfaced after Minnesota GOP strategist Dustin Grage tried to dig up some dirt on Walz by insinuating Walz swapped out his dog, Scout, with another dog by describing two different dogs as dear pets in two separate posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ice-T
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Ice-T Epically Claps Back At Troll's Complaint That 'Law & Order: SVU' Has 'Gone Woke'

If you think you can foolishly demean a popular TV show on social media without consequences, you have another think coming.

Namely, it will be Ice-T who will come for you for your judgy comment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Robert Picardo
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Paramount Network Television

Elon Musk Gloriously Burned By 'Star Trek' Actor After Calling For A Real-Life Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Voyager actor Robert Picardo threw some major shade at SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk for proposing a real-life Starfleet Academy

Starfleet Academy is the newest original series in the Star Trek franchise from CBS Studios and will feature Ricardo, known for playing Lewis Zimmerman, the creator of the Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH) in Voyager.

Keep ReadingShow less