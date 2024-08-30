Jesse Watters' Claim Harris Is Doing 'Terrible' In Polls Gets Squashed By Fox In Under An Hour

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was mocked after attempting to claim that Vice President Kamala Harris is "down in all battleground states" after the Democratic National Convention—only to be proven wrong by his own colleague Bret Baier less than an hour later.

Speaking on The Five, Watters argued that Harris got “no bounce” after becoming the Democratic nominee:

"This was a terrible week. She got no bounce after the convention."

His co-host Jessica Tarlov immediately interjected, saying:

"That’s not true, she got a 4-point bounce and she’s in Georgia today campaigning."

But Watters continued to talk over her the more she said his claim is "not true":



"She had no bounce. Look at the polls and she is now down in all the battleground states. [Real Clear Politics], check it out right now, in the break I'll prove you wrong."

However, Watters was contradicted by Baier, who said the following less than an hour later:

"With fewer than 70 days until the presidential election, we are releasing Fox News polls from key Sun Belt states and it's anyone's ballgame as you can see right here." [turning to a screen showing poll results]

"Former President Donald Trump holds a 1-point lead in North Carolina, 50-49. But Vice President Kamala Harris is leading by 1 in Arizona, 50-49, by 2 in Nevada and Georgia, 50-48 in each of those states."

"All of these numbers [are] obviously within the margin of error here. These surveys, I should point out, were conducted after the Democratic National Convention and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropping out."

You can watch the two clips below.



Watters was swiftly called out.







Watters' claim came in the wake of a poll showing Harris has surged past Trump in a newly released national poll following the DNC.



The poll, conducted by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research, revealed Harris leading Trump 47%-43% among all voters and 49%-45% among likely voters, marking a significant shift from the previous month, when Trump held a 49%-44% advantage among likely voters and led 47%-43% among all voters.

Surveying 929 voters between August 23 and 25, the poll indicates that Harris is making inroads in key voter demographics crucial for securing the presidency. Over half of all women (53%) now support Harris, alongside 45% of male voters.

Harris also has a commanding lead among Black voters (73%), Hispanic voters (51%), and white college-educated voters (57%). Trump maintains strong support among white voters without a college degree, with 59% favoring him.