Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vance's Claim That Trump 'Governed With Common Sense' Gets Ripped With Blunt Reminders

J.D. Vance; Donald Trump
Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images

The vice presidential candidate followed up his debate performance by claiming on X that Trump "governed with common sense" compared to Harris—and was quickly reminded of the bonkers things Trump did while in office.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 04, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance raised eyebrows and was hit with blunt reminders after he followed up his debate performance on Tuesday by claiming that Trump "governed with common sense" compared to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the night of his debate against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, Vance said:

"Last night was fun! Remember: Kamala Harris has been in power for the last 3.5 years. She opened the border. She cast the deciding vote on trillions in new spending. The border and affordability crisis is on her."
"Donald Trump, by contrast, governed with common sense."

You can see his post below.

Was Vance talking about the same man who once looked directly at a solar eclipse?

The man who once told people they could inject themselves with bleach to ward off COVID-19?

The man who once asked if nuclear bombs could stop hurricanes?

Yes, yes he was—and people were quick to remind him of some of the bonkers things Trump did while in office.



Vance is no stranger to historical revisionism where Trump is concerned, of course.

In August, he lashed out against criticisms from Democrats about Trump's behavior during the January 6 insurrection, saying he doesn't understand people who spend time "whining about what happened to them instead of using their leadership and influence to make the lives of American citizens better."

His remarks prompted many to criticize him because Trump spent years lying about the integrity of the 2020 election and was this year convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to illegally influence the 2016 election.

Additionally, critics pointed out that Trump wasn't exactly interested in bettering people's lives when his followers, per Democratic Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, "tried to kill" Mike Pence, Vance's predecessor.

Indeed, Pence could have been killed during the insurrection, when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol on the false premise that the 2020 election had been stolen, angry that he certified the results, as was his constitutional duty.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Screenshots of Mariah Carey
@MariahCarey/X

Mariah Carey Hilariously Shuts Down People Trying To 'Rush' Her Into Christmas Season In Viral Video

Pop icon Mariah Carey, who has become the annual harbinger of the Christmas season, shared a hilarious new video teasing her fans who are trying to "rush" her into the holidays.

Each year, "All I Want for Christmas is You" can be heard pretty much everywhere around the globe. The holiday standard is from Carey's fourth studio album and first holiday album, Merry Christmas (1994). So great is its success that Carey is widely known as the "Queen of Christmas," and jokes about her "defrosting" in time for the holidays pop up each year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Julianne Hough
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Body-Shaming Trolls Tell Her To 'Eat A Cheeseburger'

Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough responded to body-shaming comments after she posted a playful Instagram video of her enjoying her spa day clad in a snakeskin-patterned bikini.

The video, posted on September 29, showed the affable TV personality and dancer bumping and grinding in the sauna with a red light therapy mask on, taking a cold plunge after, and leaping about on a trampoline.

Keep ReadingShow less
Britney Spears
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears Reveals She Accidentally Burned Off Her Eyebrows And Eyelashes—And Yikes

Britney Spears recently shared on Instagram a scary experience from six months ago.

She said she was lighting a fire in the fireplace when it blew up in her face.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Amos with daughter Shannon (left)
J.Sciulli/WireImage for Cure Autism Now/GettyImages

John Amos' Daughter Reveals She Only Learned About Her Dad's Death 'Through The Media'

Shannon Amos, the daughter of Good Times actor John Amos, said she was "devastated" after learning on social media that her father passed away over a month ago.

"I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st," wrote Shannon in the caption to an Instagram video featuring her and her late father partnering for a sweet dancing moment out in an open field.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack Smith; Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Winn McNamee/Getty Images

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After He Rages Against DOJ Filing In His 2020 Election Case

After U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan released a filing from special counsel Jack Smith regarding his investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, Trump received a brutal reminder when he complained that the authorities are interfering in November's election.

Following the Supreme Court's July ruling that former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts performed while in office but not for unofficial acts, Smith revised Trump's original indictment pertaining to his actions before, during, and after the insurrection of January 6, 2021, leading to a grand jury reindicting Trump last month.

Keep ReadingShow less