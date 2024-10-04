Vance's Claim That Trump 'Governed With Common Sense' Gets Ripped With Blunt Reminders

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance raised eyebrows and was hit with blunt reminders after he followed up his debate performance on Tuesday by claiming that Trump "governed with common sense" compared to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the night of his debate against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, Vance said:
"Last night was fun! Remember: Kamala Harris has been in power for the last 3.5 years. She opened the border. She cast the deciding vote on trillions in new spending. The border and affordability crisis is on her."
"Donald Trump, by contrast, governed with common sense."
You can see his post below.
Was Vance talking about the same man who once looked directly at a solar eclipse?
The man who once told people they could inject themselves with bleach to ward off COVID-19?
The man who once asked if nuclear bombs could stop hurricanes?
Yes, yes he was—and people were quick to remind him of some of the bonkers things Trump did while in office.
Vance is no stranger to historical revisionism where Trump is concerned, of course.
In August, he lashed out against criticisms from Democrats about Trump's behavior during the January 6 insurrection, saying he doesn't understand people who spend time "whining about what happened to them instead of using their leadership and influence to make the lives of American citizens better."
His remarks prompted many to criticize him because Trump spent years lying about the integrity of the 2020 election and was this year convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to illegally influence the 2016 election.
Additionally, critics pointed out that Trump wasn't exactly interested in bettering people's lives when his followers, per Democratic Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, "tried to kill" Mike Pence, Vance's predecessor.
Indeed, Pence could have been killed during the insurrection, when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol on the false premise that the 2020 election had been stolen, angry that he certified the results, as was his constitutional duty.