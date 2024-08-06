Trump Campaign Mocked After Claiming Tim Walz Will 'Unleash Hell On Earth' As Vice President

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced her choice for her 2024 running mate. Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz got the nod after time spent vetting multiple individuals.
Moments after the announcement, former Republican President Donald Trump had his hand out asking for cash.
In an email blasted out to his MAGA minions, the Trump campaign wrote:
"TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE WORST VP IN HISTORY!"
"Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris – HE’S THAT BAD."
The MAGA missive dramatically continued:
"He’ll unleash HELL ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable. He’ll rubber stamp Kamala’s GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire."
"But the real killer: he’s already pulled in MILLIONS in dirty cash to buy the White House!"
Trump was unlikely to have anything complimentary to say about any Democratic candidate, but people across the political spectrum pointed out the criticism of "Minnesota nice" Walz missed the mark. By a mile.
Walz is a former public school teacher and a veteran of the Army National Guard.
His second term as Minnesota's governor saw several progressive goals achieved, including Medicaid buy-in, paid family and medical leave, a phase-out of fossil fuels, and free school lunches for all children.
In a statement about her choice, Vice President Harris wrote:
"One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep. It’s personal."
"As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his own. We are going to build a great partnership."
"We start out as underdogs, but I believe together, we can win this election.”