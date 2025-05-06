Trump Ripped After Declaring That He Wants To Reopen Alcatraz As A Prison

President Donald Trump was criticized after he declared he wants to reopen Alcatraz as a prison "to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders"—only to receive immediate pushback for yet another of his harebrained ideas.
A former prison located on a small island of the same name just off the coast of San Francisco, Alcatraz once held some of the country’s most notorious criminals and was considered one of the most secure facilities of its time.
Now a major historical landmark and popular tourist destination, Alcatraz Island was once one of the most heavily fortified military installations on the West Coast. In 1934, it was converted into a maximum-security federal penitentiary, gaining notoriety as a “last resort” prison reserved for the most dangerous and disruptive inmates.
Trump now wants to revive Alcatraz, as he said in a post on Truth Social:
"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."
"That's the way it's supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders."
"We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
But Trump's proposal ignores some crucial facts.
By the time Alcatraz prison shut down in 1963, its facilities had deteriorated significantly, with salty sea air corroding its walls. The federal government estimated that restoring and maintaining the site would cost between $3 million and $5 million—excluding daily operating expenses.
After its closure, the island remained largely unused until 1969, when Native American activists occupied it for 19 months, citing the Treaty of Fort Laramie and demanding its return.
Today, Alcatraz is managed by the National Park Service and attracts around 1.2 million tourists annually. Reopening it as a prison would not only forfeit that tourism revenue but also disrupt the island’s vibrant bird habitat.
When asked how he came up with the idea to reopen Alcatraz, Trump made a comment about being a "moviemaker" at heart and said the site "represents something very strong and powerful in terms of law and order," adding:
"It housed the most violent criminals in the world and nobody ever escaped. ... It represented something strong having to do with law and order. We need law and order in this country so we're going to be looking at it. We'll see if we can bring it back in large form, add a lot."
"I think it represents something but right now it's a big hulk that's sitting there rusting and rotting. ... It sort of represents something that's horrible and beautiful and strong and miserable. Weak. It's got a lot of qualities that are interesting."
Trump was swiftly called out.
Federal corrections experts and historians caution that reopening Alcatraz would be largely for “the optics,” not practicality.
Michael Esslinger, a historian who’s written extensively on the island, said the plan “doesn’t make the most sense financially,” especially considering the high cost of restoring the facility and the fact that it’s “nearly three times more expensive to operate” than other federal prisons.
Experts also note the broader strain on the prison system, including staffing shortages and a federal mandate to reduce spending, making such a project “symbolic” at best.