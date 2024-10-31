Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Mocked After Saying His Madison Square Garden Rally Was A 'Lovefest'

Screenshot of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago event
Politico

Donald Trump was mocked for saying it was "an honor to be involved" in his Madison Square Garden Rally on Sunday, which he called an "absolute lovefest."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 31, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Donald Trump was mocked for saying it was "an honor to be involved" in his Madison Square Garden Rally on Sunday, which he called an "absolute lovefest."

Two days after the large-scale rally that's been compared to one Adolf Hitler's Nazi followers held in 1939, Trump gathered both supporters and members of the press at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The event drew criticism for a series of crude and racist remarks from various speakers, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who controversially joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

In response, the Trump campaign attempted to publicly distance itself from Hinchcliffe’s comment, though it remained silent on other offensive statements made during the event.

Despite multiple opportunities to address or apologize for the remarks, Trump projected and doubled down instead.

In his remarks he described the rally, saying that, “there’s never been an event so beautiful” as the one held in New York City:

"[Vice President Kamala Harris] is running a campaign on immoralization [sic] and really a campaign of destruction but perhaps more than anything else it's a campaign of hate. She's going around talking about Hitler and Nazis because her record's horrible."
"I don't think anybody's seen anything like what happened at Madison Square Garden. The love in that room. Politicians who've been doing this a long time said there's never been an event more beautiful."
"It was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest. And it was my honor to be involved. And they started to say, 'Well, in 1939, the Nazis used Madison Square Garden. Can you imagine?"
"How terrible to say because they've used Madison Square Garden many times, many people have used it but nobody's ever had a crowd like that."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump was swiftly called out.


Originally intended to showcase Trump's closing message, the Madison Square Garden event has instead become a distraction—and possibly a liability—especially given the importance of Puerto Rican voters in swing states like Pennsylvania.

Though Trump followed up with a rally in Allentown, a city with a significant Hispanic population, reactions were mixed, with many community members outraged over remarks from the previous rally that have been widely condemned as racist.

The fallout has placed the Trump campaign under higher scrutiny just as both campaigns are fighting hard for every vote. Speakers at the rally made racist remarks aimed at Latinos, Black people, Jews, and Palestinians, along with sexist jabs at Harris and Hillary Clinton.

In typical fashion, Trump distanced himself from Hinchcliffe, saying, “Someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” without condemning the offensive comments.

He brushed off the controversy, asserting that people were making the comedian’s appearance a “big deal” even though it “has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us”—despite it being a core rally in his inflammatory campaign.

Latest News

Screenshot of David Elliot; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Veteran Mississippi News Anchor Fired After Telling Harris Supporters To 'Stay Home' On Election Day

X screenshots of Mariah Carey and Kerry Washington
2024 Election

Kerry Washington Stops Mariah Carey From Launching Holiday Season With Hilarious Election Reminder

More from News/2024-election

Dwayne Wade at statue unveiling; Dwayne Wade at press conference
@barstoolsports/X, Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade Responds After Fans Mock Newly Unveiled Statue For Looking Nothing Like Him

NBA star Dwayne Wade had a chill response to all the memes mocking a statue raised in his honor, which many social media users thought looked nothing like him.

The controversial bronze statue, co-created by sculpture artist Omri Amrany, was erected on October 27, 2024, outside the entrance to the Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat NBA basketball team.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Harris Faulkner during her fact check of Donald Trump
Fox News

Fox Host Issues Brutal On-Air Fact Check After Trump Repeats Debunked Election Lie

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner had social media users cackling after she issued an awkward disclaimer that debunked former President Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

Her fact-check came after the network aired Trump's remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump gave a speech in which he mentioned his appearance at New York City's Madison Square Garden for a rally that's been largely compared to a Nazi rally Adolf Hitler's followers held in 1939.

Keep ReadingShow less
Halle Baile; Halle Berry
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/GettyImages, Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Halle Bailey Unveiled Her Iconic Halle Berry Halloween Costume—And Berry Just Responded

Academy Award-winning Monster's Ball actor Halle Berry just responded to The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey's Halloween costume that was a nostalgic nod to one of Berry's famous roles.

On Wednesday morning before Halloween, Bailey posted a photo of her in a light orange swimsuit with a white sash around her waist with a sheathed knife attached to her left hip.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-supporting biker with tweet reaction
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; @BluedotinFL863/X

MAGA Supporter Wearing 'Born To Ride' Motorcycle Vest Roasted For Exactly The Reason You Think

Leather vests with slogans are kind of a staple for motorcycle culture, but when one MAGA-loving biker added Donald Trump into the mix on his biker vest?

Well, let's just say it's going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman wearing fur coat
Gerardo Marrufo/Unsplash

People Break Down What Screams 'I'm Just Pretending To Be Rich'

Some wealthy people like to flaunt their status by wearing upscale clothing and accessories or driving fancy cars.

Others like to be incognito, reflecting their preference for a non-extravagant lifestyle despite being affluent.

Keep ReadingShow less