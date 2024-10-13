People Explain Which Things Are Hated Way More Than They Should Be

In Taylor Swift's massively successful hit song, "Shake It Off", the pop icon addresses the fact that in addition to her legion of fans, she has an equal number of adversaries.

Indeed, talk to anyone on the street, and you're equally likely to meet someone who utterly loathes Taylor Swift as much as the next person utterly adores her.

Indeed, be it a celebrity, movie or TV show, book, food or, lifestyle choice, some things that appear to be universally hated many might argue deserve more love than they're given.

Redditor shaunna_thedork was curious to hear all the things the majority of people appear to loathe that others feel deserve more respect than they're given, leading them to ask:



"What's something that's hated on way more than it should be?"

If Only Everyone Took The Time To Pause And Reflect...

"Sitting idle."

"I hate it when it's labelled as 'wasting time'."

"You need some time for your brain to slow off and just exist."

"It's not a crime."- Ineedavacation1999

Taste Is Subjective, After All...



"Other people's interests."

"People love to just HATE things like they're a movie hero with a vengeance."

"My boy, it literally doesn't affect you, f*cking chill."- D3dshotCalamity

How Else Would You Describe A Perfectly Cooked Turkey?



"The word 'moist'."

"I think everyone hates it because the internet said to, ten years ago."- Dont_be_stinky

"Strength Lies In Nights Of Peaceful Slumbers..."



"Sleeping in."

"People act like you're a useless member of society if you sleep past 10."- CosmoAlways

Every Creature Has It's Purpose...



"Spiders."

"They eat things you don't want in your house."

"Try and leave them alone."- Hopeful-Passion-2221

Live And Let Live...



"People who choose not to drink who aren't recovering alcoholics or pregnant."

"People who do drink but have decided they don't feel like drinking that night."

"Their reasoning being they simply don't want to."- Stormflier

Try Doing Their Job For One Day...

" Fast food workers."

"Most of y'all have no idea how hard we actually work, or how horribly y'all treat us for no reason whatsoever."- Titan_Tails

Separate The Man From The Food...

"Guy Fieri."

"He actually does quite a bit of charity work!"- lil-munchable

Sexism At Its Worst



"Any hobby, movie or book series that is particularly popular amongst women and girls."- UnderstandingFun5200

Your Bowels Would Disagree...

"Vegetables."- Ok-Platypus4491

"I was thinking about it the other day, when you order a salad in a restaurant it's usually green salad, maybe tomatoes and a little bit of something else if you lucky: bell peppers or cucumbers."

"When I make a salad at home, it's usually 'everything' salad, with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, radish, avocado and occasionally cauliflower."

"It's sooooo good, especially with the right sauce."

"I don't think there's a vegetable I dislike, if you cook it in the right way, everything is delicious."- Meowhuana

Looking At You, J.D. Vance...



"People who choose to be child free."

"Some people just don't want kids, and that's fine."- CreativeCat92

Especially With Bacon!



"Brussels Sprouts they can be quite delicious and nutritious."- Kubicek420

If I Had A Nickel For Every Time...



"Nickelback."- Fit_Network8384

"I was on a cruise with my fiancé and we met another couple and made friends with them."

"On the second to last night we were all getting drunk at the bar and the gentleman just blurted out, 'I have a confession, I actually really like Nickelback'.”

"We were just like 'okay'.”

"It was so funny because it was unprompted with no discussion of music… he was like holding that in and I guess just really needed to tell someone."- Trendbeautybrit

Don't Knock It Till You Tried It.



"Tofu."

"It only sucks when people try to use it replace everything."

"Mapo tofu is delicious, as is agedashi tofu."

"I forgot soondubu jjigae is a top five soup for me."- My-1st-porn-account

It's a shame we don't live in a world where more people aren't willing to open their minds and step out of their comfort zones just a little bit more.

Indeed, Sam-I-Am forever changed the opinion of the unnamed protagonist of the immortal classic Green Eggs And Ham .

Even so, to quote the immortal words of Taylor Swift, "haters gonna hate, hate hate, hate, hate..."



