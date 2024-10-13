Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Explain Which Things Are Hated Way More Than They Should Be

A white bowk full of brussell sprouts
green vegetable on white ceramic bowl
Photo by Franzi Meyer on Unsplash

Reddit user shaunna_thedork asked: 'what's something that's hated on way more than it should be?'

John Curtis
By John CurtisOct 13, 2024
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

In Taylor Swift's massively successful hit song, "Shake It Off", the pop icon addresses the fact that in addition to her legion of fans, she has an equal number of adversaries.

Indeed, talk to anyone on the street, and you're equally likely to meet someone who utterly loathes Taylor Swift as much as the next person utterly adores her.

Indeed, be it a celebrity, movie or TV show, book, food or, lifestyle choice, some things that appear to be universally hated many might argue deserve more love than they're given.

Redditor shaunna_thedork was curious to hear all the things the majority of people appear to loathe that others feel deserve more respect than they're given, leading them to ask:

"What's something that's hated on way more than it should be?"

If Only Everyone Took The Time To Pause And Reflect...

"Sitting idle."

"I hate it when it's labelled as 'wasting time'."

"You need some time for your brain to slow off and just exist."

"It's not a crime."- Ineedavacation1999

Taste Is Subjective, After All...

"Other people's interests."

"People love to just HATE things like they're a movie hero with a vengeance."

"My boy, it literally doesn't affect you, f*cking chill."- D3dshotCalamity

How Else Would You Describe A Perfectly Cooked Turkey?

"The word 'moist'."

"I think everyone hates it because the internet said to, ten years ago."- Dont_be_stinky

moist GIF by MiguelGiphy

"Strength Lies In Nights Of Peaceful Slumbers..."

"Sleeping in."

"People act like you're a useless member of society if you sleep past 10."- CosmoAlways

Every Creature Has It's Purpose...

"Spiders."

"They eat things you don't want in your house."

"Try and leave them alone."- Hopeful-Passion-2221

Live And Let Live...

"People who choose not to drink who aren't recovering alcoholics or pregnant."

"People who do drink but have decided they don't feel like drinking that night."

"Their reasoning being they simply don't want to."- Stormflier

Try Doing Their Job For One Day...

" Fast food workers."

"Most of y'all have no idea how hard we actually work, or how horribly y'all treat us for no reason whatsoever."- Titan_Tails

homer simpson microphone GIFGiphy

Separate The Man From The Food...

"Guy Fieri."

"He actually does quite a bit of charity work!"- lil-munchable

Sexism At Its Worst

"Any hobby, movie or book series that is particularly popular amongst women and girls."- UnderstandingFun5200

Your Bowels Would Disagree...

"Vegetables."- Ok-Platypus4491

"I was thinking about it the other day, when you order a salad in a restaurant it's usually green salad, maybe tomatoes and a little bit of something else if you lucky: bell peppers or cucumbers."

"When I make a salad at home, it's usually 'everything' salad, with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, radish, avocado and occasionally cauliflower."

"It's sooooo good, especially with the right sauce."

"I don't think there's a vegetable I dislike, if you cook it in the right way, everything is delicious."- Meowhuana

Rainbow Fitness GIF by Feliks Tomasz KonczakowskiGiphy

Looking At You, J.D. Vance...

"People who choose to be child free."

"Some people just don't want kids, and that's fine."- CreativeCat92

Especially With Bacon!

"Brussels Sprouts they can be quite delicious and nutritious."- Kubicek420

If I Had A Nickel For Every Time...

"Nickelback."- Fit_Network8384

"I was on a cruise with my fiancé and we met another couple and made friends with them."

"On the second to last night we were all getting drunk at the bar and the gentleman just blurted out, 'I have a confession, I actually really like Nickelback'.”

"We were just like 'okay'.”

"It was so funny because it was unprompted with no discussion of music… he was like holding that in and I guess just really needed to tell someone."- Trendbeautybrit

photograph GIFGiphy

Don't Knock It Till You Tried It.

"Tofu."

"It only sucks when people try to use it replace everything."

"Mapo tofu is delicious, as is agedashi tofu."

"I forgot soondubu jjigae is a top five soup for me."- My-1st-porn-account

It's a shame we don't live in a world where more people aren't willing to open their minds and step out of their comfort zones just a little bit more.

Indeed, Sam-I-Am forever changed the opinion of the unnamed protagonist of the immortal classic Green Eggs And Ham.

Even so, to quote the immortal words of Taylor Swift, "haters gonna hate, hate hate, hate, hate..."


Latest News

Picture of an artistic sculpture. It is a massive, rusted, white heart with blue eyes.
Trending

Things That Most People Romanticize That Are Actually Horrible

More from Trending

Taylor Swift
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift Praised After Quietly Donating A Staggering Sum To Feed Hurricane Victims

Taylor Swift donated $5 million to help with relief efforts under way for those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeastern U.S.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend on September 26, causing hundreds of deaths. Hurricane Milton followed on October 10, making landfall near Siesta Key, Florida.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rafael Nadal
Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal Announces His Retirement From Professional Tennis With Emotional Video

Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his retirement in an emotional video after an impressive run that included winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles and a record 14 French Open titles.

The 38-year-old was part of a major tennis triumvirate known as the "Big Three" with Swiss former pro tennis player Roger Federer and Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anderson Cooper
CNN

Fans Concerned After Anderson Cooper Gets Hit By Flying Debris During Live Hurricane Report

News anchors subject themselves to harmful situations while reporting live on breaking stories, particularly during major storms.

One such intrepid reporter was CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, who put himself in harm's way and felt the consequences during Wednesday's live broadcast in Bradenton, Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
Harris For President; Donald Trump

Barack Obama Slams Trump For Hurricane Relief Lies In Emotional Plea To Republicans

Former President Barack Obama criticized former President Donald Trump for spreading disinformation about hurricane relief, asking Republicans during a powerful speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, "when did it become OK" for Trump to spread these lies.

Addressing the audience, Obama acknowledged that the past few years, beginning with the pandemic, have been difficult for Americans, with rising costs and other challenges affecting working families.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump with "God Bless the USA" Bible
Lee Greenwood/YouTube

Trump Ripped After Records Reveal That His 'God Bless The USA' Bibles Were Made In China

Former President Donald Trump's hypocrisy is on full display after trade records revealed that thousands of copies of his "God Bless the USA" Bible were actually printed in China despite his repeated claims that the country is stealing American jobs.

Trump was called out earlier this year for encouraging his supporters to buy a "God Bless the USA Bible" ahead of Easter, even claiming it's his "favorite book." He urged his supporters to purchase the Bible, priced at $59.99, as a way to celebrate Holy Week leading up to Easter. He suggested the initiative aims to promote prayer and religious reflection, emphasizing the importance of having a Bible in every American home.

Keep ReadingShow less