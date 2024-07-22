Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'The Boys' Issues Content Disclaimer And Alters Season Finale Title After Trump Shooting

Antony Starr as Homelander on "The Boys"; Donald Trump survives assassination attempt during rally
Prime Video; Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images

The Amazon Prime series changed the finale title from 'Assassination Run' and released a statement explaining that 'plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 22, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The Amazon Prime series The Boys changed the title of its Season 4 finale and issued a content disclaimer explaining that "plotline similarities" to the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump "are coincidental."

The final episode, titled "Assassination Run," features an attempt on President-elect Robert Singer's (Jim Beaver) life by a supe disguised as Starlight (Erin Moriarty). After the assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, viewers of the R-rated superhero satire noted the unsettling similarities.

The episode concludes an eight-episode story arc following Homelander's (Antony Starr) efforts to mobilize his far-right base, aided by Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), the smartest supe in the world. The episode specifically focuses on their ultimately successful coup against the American government.

That storyline is itself particularly pointed given Homelander announces the takeover will happen on January 6—a not at all subtle reference to the insurrection of January 6, 2021, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election had been stolen.

In response, Amazon changed the episode's title on Prime Video to "Season Four Finale," added a "viewer discretion advised" trigger warning, and released the following statement:

"The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump."
"The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

You can see it below.

Those who tuned in saw the following message on their screens right before the episode:

"Viewer discretion advised. This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional."
"Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

You can see it below.

Amazon Prime Video's content disclaimer for "The Boys"Prime Video

Many couldn't help but draw attention to the almost prescient nature of the episode and were mixed when it came to the content disclaimer.



The latest season of The Boys concluded on July 18 and showrunner Kripke has confirmed that Season 5 will be the show's final one.

Kripke previously toldEntertainment Weekly that he and his creative team "write about whatever is pissing us off or frightening us at the time." His statements and the show's content have annoyed conservatives who've realized the show is lampooning them.

Notably, the show made headlines for introducing fans to Firecracker, a far-right political commentator and supe who attends a conspiracy theorists' convention to speak on “the Hollywood pedophile cabal," a favorite topic among QAnon believers.

In an interview with Variety, Kripke revealed that Firecracker—played by actor Valorie Curry—was inspired by none other than Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a known conspiracy theorist who has positioned herself as one of Trump's most loyal followers.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Screenshots from @sageofthe6tats's TikTok video
@sageofthe6tats/TikTok

Tattoo Artist Praised For How He Handles Possibly Intoxicated Client In Viral TikTok

Anyone who has worked in any sort of front-facing position, like retail or food service, can confirm that some clients are really difficult to work with and refuse to see reason.

Tattoo studios can experience exactly the same thing with their clients, from not agreeing with designs to somehow believing they know more about tattooing than the artists themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of ​@kirramahaley_ and husband
@kirramahaley_/TikTok

Video Of Guy Throwing Punches At Pregnant Wife During Gender Reveal Has Viewers Uncomfortable

It's completely understandable that people want to celebrate the arrival of a child in any and every way, but gender reveal parties are the most questionable of festivities.

For starters, they have proven time and again to be disastrous.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people in talk therapy session
Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

People Confess The Most Life-Changing Thing Their Therapist Ever Said To Them

Content Warning: Mental Health, Suicide, Self-Sabotage

We all have heard sayings and golden rules that feel really obvious but are harder to put into practice, like "practicing what you preach" and "treating others as you'd wish to be treated."

Keep ReadingShow less
Casino table with large stacks of gambling chips
Kaysha/Unsplash

The Saddest Things Casino Employees Have Ever Seen On The Job

Las Vegas is a destination for those wanting a glitzy escape for a taste of opulence and a chance at striking it rich.

But beneath the fancy exterior of exciting live entertainment, over-the-top architecture, Michelin-star restaurants, and world-class shopping located in a superficial oasis in the middle of the desert, it's hard not to overlook the underlying seediness of it all.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of Madelyn Freeman
@mstewfreeman/TikTok

TikToker Calls Out Apple After Noticing Bizarre Detail In Photos Taken With Her New iPhone 15

A woman on TikTok called out Apple after noticing something very unusual in a photo she took with her iPhone 15.

TikToker Madelyn Freeman shared her confusion on the platform after a picture she snapped for work showed her with what appeared to be two sets of top teeth.

Keep ReadingShow less