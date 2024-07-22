'The Boys' Issues Content Disclaimer And Alters Season Finale Title After Trump Shooting

The Amazon Prime series The Boys changed the title of its Season 4 finale and issued a content disclaimer explaining that "plotline similarities" to the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump "are coincidental."
The final episode, titled "Assassination Run," features an attempt on President-elect Robert Singer's (Jim Beaver) life by a supe disguised as Starlight (Erin Moriarty). After the assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, viewers of the R-rated superhero satire noted the unsettling similarities.
The episode concludes an eight-episode story arc following Homelander's (Antony Starr) efforts to mobilize his far-right base, aided by Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), the smartest supe in the world. The episode specifically focuses on their ultimately successful coup against the American government.
That storyline is itself particularly pointed given Homelander announces the takeover will happen on January 6—a not at all subtle reference to the insurrection of January 6, 2021, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election had been stolen.
In response, Amazon changed the episode's title on Prime Video to "Season Four Finale," added a "viewer discretion advised" trigger warning, and released the following statement:
"The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump."
"The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."
Those who tuned in saw the following message on their screens right before the episode:
"Viewer discretion advised. This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional."
"Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."
Many couldn't help but draw attention to the almost prescient nature of the episode and were mixed when it came to the content disclaimer.
The latest season of The Boys concluded on July 18 and showrunner Kripke has confirmed that Season 5 will be the show's final one.
Kripke previously toldEntertainment Weekly that he and his creative team "write about whatever is pissing us off or frightening us at the time." His statements and the show's content have annoyed conservatives who've realized the show is lampooning them.
Notably, the show made headlines for introducing fans to Firecracker, a far-right political commentator and supe who attends a conspiracy theorists' convention to speak on “the Hollywood pedophile cabal," a favorite topic among QAnon believers.
In an interview with Variety, Kripke revealed that Firecracker—played by actor Valorie Curry—was inspired by none other than Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a known conspiracy theorist who has positioned herself as one of Trump's most loyal followers.