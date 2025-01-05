Friend Group Panicked After Discovering 'Temporary' Tattoos Won't Come Off For A Month

You know what they say—friends who get tattoos together, stay together. Or something like that.
Or at least a group of friends, according to TikToker @onemicirci, will have something to laugh about for months and years to come.
The TikToker just shared a video, made up of a series of photographs, which starts with a picture of the stressed-out-looking Muppet Pepé the King Prawn.
The text overlay with the Pepé's face reads:
"Our faces when we discovered that the 'temporary' tattoos done the night before won't come off until January 2025."
The rest of the video shows images of the TikToker's friends with where they'd placed their tattoos, in an order that the TikToker states gets "progressively worse" as the video goes on.
Two of the female friends had placed tattoos in their cleavage and would need to wear higher necklines for the next few weeks to conceal the temporary adornments.
The rest of the friends were less fortunate, as one had tattooed the image of a gun on the back of his neck and had clearly been scrubbing away at the image, as his skin looked red and raw in the photograph.
The rest of the friend group sported not-quite-so-temporary tattoos on their faces, ranging from a large dolphin covering up one woman's entire temple—comparable in size to her ear—to two women wearing a power button and a World Wildlife Fund panda right in the middle of their cheeks, also rosy red from trying to wipe the images away.
You can watch the video here:
Some were shocked by how many members of the friend group temporarily tattooed their faces.
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
Others were tickled by the obvious attempts at removing the tattoos.
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
@onemicirci/TikTok
While it was surely alarming for the friend group to realize how long they would have these tattoos, it would absolutely be a memory that would last a lifetime and probably become a recurring joke each holiday season.
Fortunately, most of these could be covered up with a little concealer, if not with just the joy of explaining what happened. It might even be fun to come up with an elaborate Elf on the Shelf story!