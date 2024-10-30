Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox Host Instantly Roasted After Saying People Should 'Be Calm And Accept' A Trump Win

Screenshots of Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov
Fox News

Jessica Tarlov shut down Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro with six words after saying she hopes Democrats "accept" election results if Trump wins.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 30, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov shut down her colleague Jeanine Pirro after Pirro said people should "be calm and accept" the election results in the event former President Donald Trump wins his White House bid.

Addressing Trump's recent rally at Madison Square Garden, Pirro said it excited her and "gave me a lot of hope" in seeing such support for Trump at a venue that large.

But, she added:

"What I'm concerned about and must stress is the left's reaction if Donald Trump gets elected because they talk about how Donald Trump is a 'chaos candidate.' The only chaos is the chaos they create ... that's what I worry about."
“I would like, if Donald Trump wins — and I’m hoping he wins — I would like that people just be calm and accept it."

And in just six words, Tarlov shut her down by pointing to the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen:

"January 6 would like a word."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

Many roasted Pirro in response.



Lawmakers from both parties are bracing for Trump—currently facing felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the previous election—to potentially incite turmoil and contest the results if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Trump and his Republican supporters are raising alarms over illegal voting by noncitizens, despite its rarity and legal prohibitions. The former president has declined to commit to honoring the November election results, recently telling his supporters that the only way he could lose is if Democrats “cheat.”

Harris has also reiterated the danger the country faces after Trump suggested the possibility of using the military to address what he referred to as "the enemy from within," which he described as "radical left lunatics" who, in his mind, are more dangerous to our country than any foreign threats.

Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out Trump's 'Bullsh*t' In Powerful Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

More from News/2024-election

Jennifer Garner
@jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner Screaming Through A Haunted House With Her Son Is All Of Us

With Halloween just around the corner, it appears the spooky festivities that began as early as August in some places are starting to wind down.

But that doesn't mean the scares are necessarily over. People are getting their fill of the creepy holiday season right up until the last minute.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Rogan; Whoopie Goldberg
The Joe Rogan Experience; ABC

Whoopi Goldberg Epically Fact-Checks Joe Rogan Over Trump's Old 'The View' Appearance

Whoopi Goldberg was eager to clarify misinformation with video evidence in light of all the "fake news" Republicans are spinning in the media leading up to the election, now less than a week away.

On Tuesday, The View co-host slammed podcaster Joe Rogan for his three-hour interview last week with Republican candidate Donald Trump, who stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience as part of his campaign to appeal to young male voters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Michelle Obama
Washington Post/YouTube; PBS NewsHour/YouTube

Donald Trump's Reaction To Michelle Obama's Harris Rally Speech Sounds A Lot Like A Threat

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has given his review of former First Lady Michelle Obama's comments about him in a recent campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Surprise! Trump wasn't a fan. But the way he registered his displeasure sounded to many suspiciously like a threat.

Keep ReadingShow less
People Reveal The Most Disgusting Secret They Ever Learned About Someone
grayscale photo of woman doing silent hand sign
Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash

People Reveal The Most Disgusting Secret They Ever Learned About Someone

Sometimes we're just better off not knowing something. That's the real meaning of the saying "ignorance is bliss."

There are things we don’t need and ultimately don't want to know. Things we'd be far happier not knowing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of a young man with glasses. He moves his mouth to the side making an odd pose.
Photo by Usman Yousaf on Unsplash

People Describe The Moment They Knew Something Was 'Off' About Their Family

Leave it to Beaver was a lie. No family is perfect.

In fact, we're all really more like "The Bear."

Keep ReadingShow less