Fox Host Instantly Roasted After Saying People Should 'Be Calm And Accept' A Trump Win

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov shut down her colleague Jeanine Pirro after Pirro said people should "be calm and accept" the election results in the event former President Donald Trump wins his White House bid.
Addressing Trump's recent rally at Madison Square Garden, Pirro said it excited her and "gave me a lot of hope" in seeing such support for Trump at a venue that large.
But, she added:
"What I'm concerned about and must stress is the left's reaction if Donald Trump gets elected because they talk about how Donald Trump is a 'chaos candidate.' The only chaos is the chaos they create ... that's what I worry about."
“I would like, if Donald Trump wins — and I’m hoping he wins — I would like that people just be calm and accept it."
And in just six words, Tarlov shut her down by pointing to the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen:
"January 6 would like a word."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
Many roasted Pirro in response.
Lawmakers from both parties are bracing for Trump—currently facing felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the previous election—to potentially incite turmoil and contest the results if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Meanwhile, Trump and his Republican supporters are raising alarms over illegal voting by noncitizens, despite its rarity and legal prohibitions. The former president has declined to commit to honoring the November election results, recently telling his supporters that the only way he could lose is if Democrats “cheat.”
Harris has also reiterated the danger the country faces after Trump suggested the possibility of using the military to address what he referred to as "the enemy from within," which he described as "radical left lunatics" who, in his mind, are more dangerous to our country than any foreign threats.