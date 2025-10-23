Skip to content

Gayle King Sparks Debate After Sharing Selfie With Jesse Watters On Recent Flight

John Stamos Offers Blunt Response After He's Asked If He'd Leave His Wife For Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin; John Stamos
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

While appearing on the Good Guys podcast, Stamos was asked about his relationship with his Full House costar Lori Loughlin and whether he'd leave his wife to be with her or consider bringing her in as a "third"—and Stamos didn't mince words with his response.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 23, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Back in the Full House days, actors John Stamos and Lori Loughlin were the picture of a perfect couple. But does that translate to real life? No way, according to Stamos.

The legendary sitcom actor who played Uncle Jesse on the show recently appeared on the Good Guys podcast to talk about his life and career, including his marriage to wife Caitlin McHugh.

Of course, his former onscreen flame Loughlin came up, especially given the news that she and husband of nearly 28 years Mossimo Giannulli are splitting.

And for listeners of the podcast, that brought one question to mind: Would Stamos ever consider pursuing Loughlin? Don't bet on it.

Podcast host Josh Peck said that the number one question they received from listeners was whether Stamos would ever think of leaving McHugh for Loughlin.

His response was as blunt as they come.

"No fu*king way! I’m not Mormon. Do you do that with your wife? Are you a swinger?”

Well, that settles that, then!

There was a time, though, when the two might have become an item, according to Stamos. He shared that he wrote in his 2023 memoir If You Would Have Told Me that during their time on Full House there was at least a bit of a flirtation.

It came, he said, while he was also seeing his first wife, model Rebecca Romijn. He likened them both to Sandy in Grease, with Loughlin being the sweet, innocent pre-Zuko Sandy, and Romijn being the post-Zuko leather jacket bad girl version.

He explained:

"There was a very small window of the two of us being single at the same time..."
“There was a moment where I had the choice, I think, and I was more into the rebellious. Lori was so sweet, and I loved working with her, but she was too nice for me."


@goodguyspodcast

@johnstamos doesn’t hold back on this episode of the Good Guys podcast available now!

He and Loughlin did share a make-out session on a roller coaster, however, though Loughlin apparently has no memory of it.

“I always thought that we made out on some ride at Disneyland—I've known her since the early '80s. I remembered, I think she said it didn't happen."
"So, I don't know if it was something I made up in my mind. You know, some kind of fantasy.”

But while they may have never been an item, they have been friends for years.

Stamos calls Loughlin a "saint," and said he's heartbroken himself over her split with Giannulli—whom he called a "narcissist" and says he fully blames not just for their split but for Loughlin's involvement in the infamous "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal.

On social media, Stamos' hot take about Loughlin's personal life definitely raised some eyebrows.







Stamos went on to say that Loughlin is struggling in the aftermath of her split from Giannulli.

“I'm just heartbroken for her right now. She’s just devastated."
"For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife—I know all this for a fact—to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way. I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”

As for Giannulli, Stamos says he'll "never talk to him again." Ouch.

