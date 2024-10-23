Skip to content

Tennessee Woman Overcome With Emotion After Seeing Early Voter Turnout Like Never Before

Red Lobster Hilariously Reacts To Jason Kelce's Hot Take About People Who 'Like Lobster'

Jason Kelce on his podcast; Red Lobster restaurant sign
@newheightshow and @jason.kelce/Instagram, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The former NFL star explained why people who claim to "like lobster" are "lying" to themselves on his New Heights podcast—and he sparked a hilarious debate.

Former NFL star Jason Kelce is not a fan of lobster and he had something hilarious to say about those who claim to enjoy eating it.

When his hot take stirred up the internet, popular dining chain Red Lobster joined the chat with an even funnier response to his humorous rant.

It all began when Jason, 36, who played center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years before retiring, dissed the crustacean delicacy while on a tangent on the New Heights sports podcast, which he co-hosts with younger brother Travis, 35, of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"If you like lobster, you're lying to yourself. You like butter," said Jason on Monday's episode, which prompted Travis to agree through giggling fits, saying that "lobster tastes like absolutely nothing."

Jason had more to say about the popular seafood.

"Lobster can essentially be toast at that point."
"There's no reason you're eating that other than to get butter in your system."

Travis added that lobster eaters were just "getting the protein."

Here's the clip.

Jason had a message for those who claim to "like crabs."

"Do you really? You like breaking all of this and getting minimal meat?" he asked before giving them a reality check:

"No, you like butter."

"It's so true," said Travis, who remained in stitches over his brother's hot take.

Jason summed it up with:

"Stop lying to yourself."

"Pour some of that Lawry's on a piece of toast and put some butter on it," he said, referring to the seasoning brand.

"It'll be way easier than eating than trying to break open a freakin' crustacean."

After regaining composure, Travis, who is dating America's sweetheart, Taylor Swift, remarked:

"Ah man, that's some good sh*t right there."
"Shout out to Red Lobster. Nah."

Taking a cue from the shout-out, Red Lobster responded by taking notes.

The popular seafood chain hilariously recognized Jason's preference in the comments and wrote:

"Two butters with a side of lobster, noted 😉."

This wasn't the first time Jason shared a scandalous hot take.

In June, he sparked a hygiene controversy on X (formerly Twitter) by suggesting that he didn't wash his feet and that only cleansing the "hot spots" on your body was "necessary."

