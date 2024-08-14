Rachel Dratch Crashed Jimmy Fallon's Monologue As That Olympic Breakdancer—And It's Everything

On Monday night's episode of the Tonight Show, SNL alum Rachel Dratch crashed Jimmy Fallon's monologue as Raygun, the viral Olympic Australian breakdancer, much to the internet's delight.

When viral sensations hit the web, the twitterverse often rallies for actors—usually Saturday Night Live cast members, current or former—to portray them due to likeness in one way or another.

Sometimes it works out.

And sometimes it doesn't.

But thank goodness the latest push by the masses for Dratch to portray Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, came to fruition because it's even more magical than we hoped it would be.

Gunn became one of the most buzzed-about competitors at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris mostly due to her "artistic" interpretation of breaking versus the more physical aspect of the sport... and because she earned exactly zero points in the competition.

By the time the first and only round for the 36-year-old lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University had come to a close, the masses had already spoken the perfect casting into existence.









And Jimmy Fallon was listening.

While giving his monologue on Monday's show, the host brought up Raygun's Olympic performance, at one point pondering:

“You have to wonder where Raygun is right now."

Then Dratch, decked out in head-to-toe green and yellow Australian gear, came out from behind the curtain and graced the stage with her presence.

Though the "breaker" never spoke a word, she did communicate through some hilarious dance moves.

Eventually, Fallon himself joined in on the fun before Dratch kangaroo hopped away.

You can watch the clip below.

Viewers of the clip agreed that Dratch was definitely the woman for the job.













































Dratch wasn't the only SNL name tied to impersonating Raygun, either.

Current cast member Chloe Fineman took to TikTok to share her own version of the Australian breaker, noting in the caption:

"All hail RAYGUN."

"Girl hopped like a kangaroo and ate???"

@chloefineman All hail RAYGUN. Girl hopped like a kangeroo and ate??? 🦘🦘🦘🤣🤣 #raygun #olympics #australia #raygunolympics

Gunn herself has said she is fully aware that her moves were "different" from those of her opponents, telling the Independent:

“Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry."

“Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about."

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage."

“I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way."

Unfortunately for many, breakdancing will not be returning for the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.