NYC Busker Perfectly Shuts Down Rude Stranger Who Doesn't Believe She's Actually Singing

Split screen of screenshots from Taylor Iman's TIkTok video
@misstayloriman/TikTok

Singer and TikToker Taylor Iman was part way through belting out the Whitney Houston version 'I Will Always Love You' when a stranger approached her and accused her of lip-syncing—and she put him all the way in his place.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 28, 2024
A woman on TikTok has the internet applauding for the way she perfectly shut down a rude stranger.

Singer and TikToker Taylor Iman shared footage of an unpleasant interaction while she was busking on the streets of NYC.

While belting a beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You," a passerby approached and began speaking at Iman mid-song, accusing her of not actually singing.

The stranger continued harassing Iman despite her efforts to proceed with the song.

To prove that she was, in fact, the one singing, Iman turned off the music and continued belting.

Obviously unaware of the term, he then demands she "do it acapella."

Iman even held the mic to the rude man's face, but this didn't appease him in the least.

The man continued to rant, so the TikToker just ignored him and carried on with her song.

In the text overly, the creator wrote:

"The people in front of me are cracking up."

As the stranger, unaware of personal space, continued to harass the singer, she finally stopped and shouted at him:

"You messing up my song!"

The man attempted to speak into the mic again but to no avail.

He did, however, eventually hand Iman a dollar.

You can watch below.

@misstayloriman

How would you have handled this situation?? #busking #buskinglife #streetperformer #streeperformance #streetsinging #NYC #whitneyhouston #manhattan #newyork #newyorkcity

Viewers of the interaction applauded Iman for remaining professional despite the unrelenting harassment.

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

Many also commented on the man's complete lack of awareness.

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

Of course, they also acknowledged her magnificent talent.

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

@misstayloriman/TikTok

And we must echo all of that.

Well done on handling a disrespectful and intrusive stranger and absolutely killing that song.

