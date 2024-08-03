Skip to content

People Describe Their Final 'F*ck You' To A Boss They Hated

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mom Slams Parents Who Refuse To Teach Their Kids 'Proper Birthday Etiquette' In Viral Video

Screenshots from @kamlaurente's TikTok video
@kamlaurente/TikTok

Mom and TikToker @kamlaurente took to the social media platform to call out parents who don't teach their kids that other children's birthdays are 'not about them.'

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 03, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Though we all have our own opinions about just how hard it is and how to go about doing it "right," we should all be able to agree that there are hard moments in parenting. Sometimes parents need a break, and it's easier to keep the peace among their kids, even if it means giving them a little extra screentime or another scoop of ice cream.

But while TikToker Kam (@kamlaurente) understands the need to keep the peace sometimes, she argued that keeping the peace should never, ever happen on someone's birthday.

This stance came up after watching a video by popular family vlogger, Cecily Bauchmann. She posted a video that has since been taken down after it was met with serious criticism on TikTok, highlighting a moment the morning of her oldest daughter, Capri's, birthday.

In the video, Bauchmann lit the candles on Capri's birthday cake, and while attempting to blow her candles out, Capri covered her youngest sister's mouth, as she was attempting to blow the candles out with her. This, naturally, caused an uproar among the four children, and to keep the peace, Bauchmann lit the candles three more times, so that each child had a turn to blow out the candles. With each blow of the candles, Capri visibly looked sadder and sadder.

Kam argued that this is an issue among parents who are not teaching their children proper birthday etiquette.

Birthdays only come once per year, and while it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement, decorations and treats of the day, it's important to remember what the day is for—to celebrate someone's birthday and life.

When a child has an issue with another child celebrating their birthday, they need to understand that they, too, will have a birthday celebration on their respective birthday.

But many parents have elected to "keep the peace" by relighting birthday candles for all the children to blow out, like in Bauchmann's video, or to provide a complimentary gift for the other children to open while the birthday child opens their gifts.

These actions, while they might seem small, teach children that they do not need to share or respect someone else's important events or achievements—and it can also teach children, like Capri Bauchmann, that their special moments will always have to be shared to keep other people happy.

You can watch the video here:

@kamlaurente

Birthdays are so important to me, I guess that’s why I have such a stick up my b*tt about this #birthday #parentsoftiktok #parenting #birthdayparty #birthdaypresent #fyp #petpeeve #momtok #firsttimemom #inmyopinion #parentfail

Fellow TikTokers resoundingly agreed with Kam's critique of the situation, and encouraged parents to have this conversation with their children.

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

@kamlaurente/TikTok

While it can be hard to do at first, and might even lead to a meltdown or two, it's a lesson that will set all of the children up for success long-term.

Though Bauchmann took the video down, hopefully she took some time to reflect over how she handled Capri's birthday.

And hopefully other parents who have done similarly will take a moment to think about the message they are sending to their children, both those who are demanding attention and those who are getting attention stolen away.

Latest News

Joe Biden; Nancy Mace
2024 Election

White House Had The Perfect 3-Word Response To GOP Rep. Who Tried To Claim Biden Was 'MIA'

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

Katie Ledecky and Leslie Jones
YouTube/NBC Sports

Leslie Jones Asked Katie Ledecky A Gross Question About Swimmers That We've All Wondered

SNL alum Leslie Jones had the opportunity to ask Olympian Katie Ledecky, who on Thursday became the most decorated U.S. female swimmer in Olympics history, a gross question about swimmers that we've all wondered, whether we admit or not.

You guessed right: Jones asked Ledecky about peeing in the pool. The eight-time gold medalist, however, says she "definitely" doesn't do it.

Keep ReadingShow less
bunch of USA flags
Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things The U.S. Does Better Than Any Other Country

Pride in your origins is a fairly universal feeling which includes pride in your country.

The United States—like all countries—has many things to be proud of.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ann Coulter; Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Clip Of Ann Coulter Comparing Trump To A 'Couch' Resurfaces After Vance Rumor

A clip of far-right provocateur Ann Coulter saying former President Donald Trump is "like a couch" has resurfaced, taking on new significance after a now-debunked rumor surfaced claiming his running mate, J.D. Vance, had been intimate with his couch.

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshot of Hezly Rivera; TikTok screenshot of Simone Biles
Daily Mail/TikTok

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Hezly Rivera Gives Hilariously Blunt Assessment Of Olympic Village Food

Hezly Rivera is not impressed with the food in the Olympic Village, and she literally let the whole world know.

Her blunt assessment followed a well thought-out and calculated response by Biles who said in a press conference on Tuesday (you know, after the team's gold-medal finish) that the food was "healthier" than the French food options outside of the village.

Keep ReadingShow less
A female dentist works on a patient under the light.
Photo by Artur Tumasjan on Unsplash

People's Best 'Everyone Hates Me Until They Need Me' Experiences

Be careful what you say about people, places, and things.

You don't want to burn a bridge.

Keep ReadingShow less