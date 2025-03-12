GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Texas Republican Representative Keith Self was put in his place after misgendering Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride—the first openly transgender member of Congress—when McBride fired back with a taste of his own medicine.
At a hearing hosted by the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe, Chairman Self recognized McBride to speak by saying:
“I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”
McBride, without missing a beat, replied:
"Thank you, Madam Chair."
You can see what happened in the video below.
At this point, Massachusetts Democratic Representative Bill Keating asked Self to "repeat your instruction." Self, who chairs the committee, simply responded that "we have set the standard on the floor of the House."
Keating asked:
"What is that standard, Mr. Chairman? Could you repeat what you just said? You introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America."
An unrepentant Self answered by misgendering McBride again:
"I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."
An angered Keating criticized Self immediately:
“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I have come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”
When Self dismissed Keating's words and tried to continue the hearing, Keating stopped him and said:
“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”
Instead of continuing the hearing—and facing more criticism—Self struck his gavel and adjourned the hearing.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Self was swiftly criticized for his cruel lack of respect for his colleague.
The hearing was meant to focus on the State Department’s approach to arms control, international security, and U.S. assistance to Europe. These topics have taken on heightened significance amid ongoing tensions and shifting alliances, particularly in regard to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
In a statement, McBride said she was "disappointed that the Chair decided to end a committee hearing early," adding:
"I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for Democratic allies in Europe."
A spokesperson for Keating said the Congressman "doesn't think there is a need for additional comment as the video speaks for itself."