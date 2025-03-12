Skip to content

The Craziest Things People Say 'Real Men' Don't Do

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Sarah McBride
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After Democratic Rep. Bill Keating called out Rep. Keith Self for misgendering Rep. Sarah McBride, McBride fired back with a taste of his own medicine.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 12, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Republican Representative Keith Self was put in his place after misgendering Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride—the first openly transgender member of Congress—when McBride fired back with a taste of his own medicine.

At a hearing hosted by the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe, Chairman Self recognized McBride to speak by saying:

“I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

McBride, without missing a beat, replied:

"Thank you, Madam Chair."

You can see what happened in the video below.

At this point, Massachusetts Democratic Representative Bill Keating asked Self to "repeat your instruction." Self, who chairs the committee, simply responded that "we have set the standard on the floor of the House."

Keating asked:

"What is that standard, Mr. Chairman? Could you repeat what you just said? You introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America."

An unrepentant Self answered by misgendering McBride again:

"I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."

An angered Keating criticized Self immediately:

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I have come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

When Self dismissed Keating's words and tried to continue the hearing, Keating stopped him and said:

“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”

Instead of continuing the hearing—and facing more criticism—Self struck his gavel and adjourned the hearing.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Self was swiftly criticized for his cruel lack of respect for his colleague.



The hearing was meant to focus on the State Department’s approach to arms control, international security, and U.S. assistance to Europe. These topics have taken on heightened significance amid ongoing tensions and shifting alliances, particularly in regard to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

In a statement, McBride said she was "disappointed that the Chair decided to end a committee hearing early," adding:

"I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for Democratic allies in Europe."

A spokesperson for Keating said the Congressman "doesn't think there is a need for additional comment as the video speaks for itself."

Latest News

Lady Gaga
Celebrities

Lady Gaga Reveals She Battled 'Psychosis' Five Years Ago In Candid New Interview

Vivian Jenna Wilson; Elon Musk
LGBTQ

Elon Musk's Daughter Reveals The Real Reason He Hates That She's Trans—And Yep, That Tracks

Bill Burr; Elon Musk
Celebrities

Bill Burr Just Destroyed 'Idiot' Elon Musk While Explaining Why People Shouldn't Fear Him

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report
Environment

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

More from News/political-news

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
YouTube/The Sun

Reporter Instantly Fact-Checks Karoline Leavitt After She Proves She Doesn't Know What A Tariff Is

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was mocked after she was fact-checked not only by an Associated Press reporter in real-time during a briefing but also by an X Community Note after she lied about tariffs being "a tax cut for the American people."

In fact, tariffs are a tax on imported goods, usually calculated as a percentage of the purchase price. While tariffs can shield domestic manufacturers by making foreign products more expensive, they are also used as a tool to penalize countries engaged in unfair trade practices, such as government subsidies or dumping goods below market value.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jay Graber; Mark Zuckerberg
Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bluesky CEO Takes Iconic Jab At Mark Zuckerberg With Message On Her T-Shirt

If you're not a fan of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you're not alone—the CEO of Bluesky is right there with you.

Jay Graber, the CEO of the social media app created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, recently took aim at her Facebook-founding rival during a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey and MAGA fan in the crowd
Dropkick Murphys/YouTube, @Wampadude (Jeremy)/X

Trump-Hating Punk Band Makes Epic Wager With Fan After Spotting His MAGA Apparel

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey made a friendly wager at a recent show with a fan standing among concertgoers who was sporting a MAGA shirt.

The Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, are vocal critics of Republican President Donald Trump. The pro-union musicians support the working class and proudly hawk 100% union-made T-shirts to support American laborers.

Keep ReadingShow less
RFK Jr. with Sean Hannity at a Steak 'n Shake
Fox News

RFK Jr. Raves About Steak 'N Shake In Bizarre Fox News Interview—And The Grift Is Real

Here's another bizarro event on everyone's 2025 bingo card that nobody saw coming.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. dined at a Steak 'n Shake and raved about their french fries after the fast food chain announced that it had swapped out seed oils for beef tallow to fry their fries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Tuberville
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuberville Ripped After Downplaying Stock Market Plunge With Bonkers Excuse

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was criticized after he deflected concerns about the recent stock market crash amid President Donald Trump's tariff war, claiming that it was bound to happen because the market was simply "over-bloated."

The S&P 500 stumbled as investors struggled to keep up with shifting tariff announcements from President Donald Trump. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy pushed the index close to a technical correction—a 10% drop from its recent high.

Keep ReadingShow less