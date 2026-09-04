'Entourage' Creator Speaks Out After Debi Mazar Claims Set Became 'Toxic' After Birth Of Her 2nd Child

Loosely inspired by the early days of Mark Wahlberg's rise to fame in Hollywood, Entourage, which Wahlberg executive-produced, was one of the most successful original series ever produced by HBO.

Premiering in 2004, Entourage went on to run eight seasons, and win six Emmy awards, even spawning a film, which premiered on HBO in 2015.

In spite of all its success and popularity, Debi Mazar, who played Shauna Roberts, the publicist of the show's main character, Vince, played by Adrian Grenier, seems to have less than fond memories of her time on the show.

In a recent interview with The Times UK, Mazar disclosed that while filming season one was a "joy fest," things started steadily going downhill from season three onwards.

Mazar described the set by season three as a "testosterone-fueled" environment, going on to declare things were "toxic" by the end of the series' run.

The birth of Mazar's second child, and the effect giving birth had on her body, was what the Batman Forever star believed heavily contributed to the way she was treated on set:

"They didn’t like that I got fat, even though I got skinny again."

"It was complicated because I’m outspoken and never held back my discontent."

While the actor and restaurateur made clear that she was "grateful" to be part of the hit series, she nonetheless couldn't help but say that it was "fun until it wasn't."

Mazar's experience quickly began to gain traction in the press, eventually finding it's way to the show's creator, Doug Ellin, who was anything but sympathetic to Mazar's accusations.

Sharing a Hollywood Reporter story chronicling Mazar's alleged behind-the scenes drama on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Ellin vehemently denied everything Mazar said, going on to call her accusations "disgusting":

Ellin took personal offense to Mazar's claim that she was body-shamed, saying the only two cast members he ever spoke to regarding their bodies were star Grenier and supporting player Jerry Ferrara, with Ellin openly regretting everything he said to the latter:

"Never, ever did myself or anyone that matters care or discuss Debi Mazar’s body."

"I would one million percent embrace any woman who got pregnant."

"The only bodies on the show I ever commented on were Adrian’s ( I wanted him more muscular) and @jerryferrara who I wanted fatter."

"I will forever feel bad about that because I didn’t realize the health implications at the time and now couldn't be happier for Jerry’s transformation."

Since Entourage ended its run in 2011, Ferrara has made headlines for his transformed physique.

Ellin was backed up by many of his followers on X, known to be cesspool of right-wing trolls, many of whom had trouble sympathizing with Mazar speaking out against the show well over a decade after she substantially profited from it:





















Some supported Mazar's claims, particularly over on Reddit, with many unsurprised to hear them about a show that glamorized or even defended misogynistic behavior, or sharing how body-shaming women in the industry continues to be an ongoing problem.

"The entire show was toxic and testosterone-filled. Of course the set was, too." —ReaderBeeRottweiler

"Right? This is the least surprising thing I've read in quite some time." —EWC_2015

"I definitely agree, but unfortunately, I don't think her experience would have been much different on other sets. The early to mid 2000s were not a kind era to women in entertainment." —Replicant28

"Existing at the same time as Entourage was toxic." —whereisbeezy

"That really sucks as her character was great." —deepledribitz

"I’m sure that set was peak toxic masculinity, I used to love Pivin in entourage until I found out that wasn’t really a character."

"I fricken love Debi Mazar! I hope she was able to give it back a bit." —Alternative_List_978

Once again, however, Ellin wasn't buying these claims either:





@Doug Ellin/X

Mazar's accusations are not the first headlines to threaten the legacy of the once popular HBO series.

Jeremy Piven, who won three Emmy Awards for playing Vince's agent Ari Gold, and Kevin Connolly, who played Vince's manager Eric "E" Murphy, both faced sexual assault allegations from multiple women after the series ended, with Piven even accused by a background performer on Entourage.

Mazar has yet to comment on Ellin's rebuke of her claims.