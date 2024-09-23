MyPillow CEO and MAGA acolyte Mike Lindell is under fire for what many have characterized as a dog whistle for various White nationalist and White supremacist groups.
A new ad for his product features pillows at a discounted price of $14.88, a number associated with the neo-Nazi and overall White supremacist movements.
According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL):
"1488 is a combination of two popular White supremacist numeric symbols. The first symbol is 14, which is shorthand for the '14 Words' slogan: 'We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children'."
"The second is 88, which stands for 'Heil Hitler' (H being the 8th letter of the alphabet). Together, the numbers form a general endorsement of White supremacy and its beliefs."
"As such, they are ubiquitous within the White supremacist movement—as graffiti, in graphics and tattoos, even in screen names and e-mail addresses, such as aryanprincess1488@hate.net."
And the ADL even noted:
"Some White supremacists will even price racist merchandise, such as t-shirts or compact discs, for $14.88."
You can see the ad Lindell's company account shared on X here:
@MyPillowUSA/X
Some thought it was a prank or fake post.
But going to the MyPillow website—with some noting White nationalist Sebastian Gorka was sharing the link—confirmed the price was real.
MyPillow.com
People across social media had a variety of reactions.
Some were shocked while others found it almost expected.
behindthebastards/Reddit
But others took the opportunity to mock Lindell and his promo price.
The Reich wing puns and references were plentiful in some admittedly dark humor.
Lindell and his company have faced multiple financial and personal setbacks in recent years.
After threats of boycotts by consumers over multiple controversial statements by Lindell, major retailers stopped stocking MyPillow products leaving the company reliant on online sales.
Lindell has also lost several lawsuits over his over $25 million promotion and perpetuation of former Republican President Donald Trump's Big Lie about his 2020 loss to Democratic candidate and 46th President Joe Biden.