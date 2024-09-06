Skip to content
Adam Kinzinger Just Described Trump's 'Pungent' Body Odor In Way Too Much Detail—And Eww

Screenshot of Adam Kinzinger; Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The former GOP Rep. broke down exactly what Trump's body odor smells like during an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'—and it's truly disgusting.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 06, 2024
Former Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger revealed that former President Donald Trump's body odor is so "pungent" that it's impossible not to notice.

This prompted Kimmel to ask the following question:

“What did it smell like specifically?”

Kinzinger replied:

“So, if you take, like, armpits, ketchup, makeup and a little butt, it’s probably like that, all mixed up.”

When Kimmel joked that this information comprises the "Trump formula," Kinzinger said:

“A little bit of a pungent odor, I would say, You definitely wouldn’t want to bottle it up and wear Trump cologne. ... I think people were a little scared to talk about it but it was obvious. Maybe it wasn't permanent or all the time but it's there." ...
“He’d invite all of us into the Oval Office all the time, and it’s hard to avoid that."

You can hear what Kinzinger said in the video below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The disgust was real.


This isn't the first time Kinzinger has drawn attention to the way Trump smells.

Last year, Trump's team lashed out after Kinzinger said that the former president has an "odor" that is "something to behold."

Kinzinger said he is "genuinely surprised" that people close to Trump have not "talked about the odor" and advised anyone who might find themselves in Trump's orbit to "Wear a mask if you can."

Kinzinger is not the only prominent figure to bring up Trump's signature odor.

During her appearance on The Mary Trump Show podcast in November, comedian Kathy Griffin left Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, taken aback after Griffin delved into her encounters with Trump during her guest appearances on his reality show The Apprentice, pinpointing what she described as a distinctive scent emanating from the former president.

She vividly recalled a scent reminiscent of body odor coupled with "scented makeup products," noting the detectable aroma of hair products even outdoors.

Mary Trump grimaced at the revelation though she noted that if someone made a candle with that smell, it "would fly off the shelves" in time for Christmas.

