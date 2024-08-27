Skip to content
TikToker In Tears After Someone Trademarked Her 'Very Demure' Catchphrase Before She Could

TikTok screenshots of Jools Lebron
@joolieannie/TikTok

TikToker Jools Lebron tearfully told fans that she didn't trademark her 'very demure, very mindful' catchphrase fast enough, and would potentially miss out on millions in merchandising because of it—but fans have her back.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 27, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

TikToker Jools Lebron was in tears as she told fans that someone had trademarked her viral catchphrase, "very demure, very mindful," cheating her out of possibly millions of dollars.

In a video posted to the platform over the weekend, Lebron shared her devastation after she found out her phrase that took the internet by storm over the last several weeks had been trademarked.

Overcome with emotion, she told her viewers:

"I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition and I just feel like I dropped the ball.”

Lebron, who identifies as a trans woman, had previously told her fans that she had the potential to earn enough to pay for her transition surgery.

But in her latest video, the TikToker expressed her fear that those dreams are now shattered.

You can watch below.

WARNING: NSFW language

According to TMZ, a person by the name of Jefferson Bates of Washington state applied for the trademark for "Very Demure .. Very Mindful .." on August 20.

Fans, of course, had Lebron's back.










Others on social media were quick to do some research and found that Bates had previously applied for—and later abandoned—trademarks for phrases related to NFL teams the Washington Commanders and the Denver Broncos.

Several trademark lawyers chimed in on the situation as well, and fortunately it seems that Lebron will have a strong case against Bates.

One of those attorneys, Ashley Nkadi who goes by @Bellewoods on TikTok, assured Lebron's followers that she should be okay for several reasons.

First of all, it takes many months—often more than a year—for a trademark to be registered. In addition, Bates would need to actively be selling merchandise or advertising for the trademark to have its mandatory "function."

Finally, if the TikToker decided to try to acquire the trademark herself, she would have priority because of the rule of date of first use.

Lebron's TikToks would prove that she was using the phrase before Bates.

It sounds like things could go Lebron's way after all. We'll keep our fingers crossed for her!

Latest News

Bradley Whitford; Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
2024 Election

Bradley Whitford Slams Cheryl Hines For Staying 'Silent' Over Husband RFK Jr.'s Trump Endorsement

