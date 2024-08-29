'Very Demure' TikToker Shares Hopeful Update After Someone Else Trademarked Catchphrase

Transgender influencer Jools Lebron confirmed her "very demure, very mindful" viral TikTok catchphrase was taken care of amidst her trademark controversy.
Lebron, who identifies as a trans woman, previously expressed her hope to take advantage of her catchphrase's success to help finance her gender-affirming care but was left in tears upon realizing she may have been too late.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a person from Washington named Jefferson Bates last week filed to trademark Lebron's catchphrase and intended to use it in marketing, advertising, and promotion.
In a TikTok video posted on August 24, Lebron sobbed while expressing her regret over not acting fast enough and blowing a major opportunity.
"I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition and I just feel like I dropped the ball," she said.
By Wednesday, however, things seemed to have turned a corner and Lebron shared her good news in a follow-up TikTok video.
"Divas, on the trademark front, I feel like I have to say something," she began, adding:
"We got it handled, and I'm going to leave it at that."
"We got it handled. Mama's got a team now!" Lebron reiterated.
She added:
"It's getting handled. I appreciate you guys tagging me, I appreciate all the mentions. Keep an eye out!"
Her fans rejoiced hearing the positive development.
Lebron reached viral fame on August 2, 2024, with her 17-second video titled "How to be demure at work," which reached over seven million views on TikTok.
The Chicago native, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, followed up with a second video demonstrating how to be "demure" and "respectful" at the workplace, and it reached more than thirty-four million views.
Soundbites from her videos have been used by celebrities in their social media videos, including Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, RuPaul, and Penn Badgley, as well as companies, agencies, and brands like NASA, who included the audio clip in their online marketing.
As of August 25, 2024, her TikTok followers had grown to over 2 million.