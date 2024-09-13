Video Captures The Moment Jon Bon Jovi Helped Save Woman From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge

Eighties rocker Jon Bon Jovi was deemed a hero after he helped talk a distraught woman off the ledge of a bridge after he noticed her while shooting a music video in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday night.
The Metro Nashville Police Department shared footage of the incident, showing the "I'll Be There For You" singer and a member of his team calmly approaching a woman who was standing on the outside ledge of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which stretches across the Cumberland River.
In captured footage, the Bon Jovi frontman, 62, was seen greeting the unnamed woman with a single wave, which she returns. Maintaining some distance from her, he casually leans over the railing and engages in conversation.
The footage cuts to another individual The Tennessean reported was the singer's production assistant joining the singer and eventually helping him physically bring the woman back over to safety on the other side of the railing.
The clip ends with him hugging the woman and leaving the bridge together with his assistant.
Chief John Drake from the MNPD shared a video of the successful rescue on X (formerly Twitter).
"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," wrote Drake, adding:
"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."
Social media users hailed him as a hero.
References to some of his hits were inevitable.
Bon Jovi's representatives have stated the singer will not be commenting on the incident.
In addition to his music and acting career, Bon Jovi is known for his philanthropy.
In 2006, he founded the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation (formerly the Philadelphia Soul Charitable Foundation), which supports the community's goal of ending poverty and homelessness.
The foundation went on to open the JBJ Soul Kitchen in New Jersey on October 19, 2011. Patrons visiting the community restaurant pay for their meals based on what they can afford or through volunteer work.
The John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge is a truss bridge that was previously called the Shelby Street Bridge.
It was renamed in April 2014 in honor of journalist and civil rights advocate John Seigenthaler, who once physically rescued a suicidal man while reporting for The Tennessean in the 1950s.
With a span of 3,150 feet, the bridge is one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the world.