People Break Down Which Jobs Have The Worst Mental Health Impact

Job hunting can be an almost intolerable challenge, no matter the climate or market.
As a result, many people might settle for a job that pays the bills, even if it isn't exactly their dream position, or, in extreme cases, goes against their normal morals and ethics.
Tempting as a sizable paycheck may be, sometimes people realize far too late that taking a job purely for the paycheck isn't worth the toll it may take on their mental health and well-being.
As almost their entire paycheck might end up going to therapy bills for all the trauma caused by their job.
A recent Redditor was curious to hear which jobs and professions take the biggest toll on one's mental health and well-being, leading them to ask:
"Which job has, hands down, the worst impact on mental health?"
Surrounded By Trauma
"Any job where every day you are constantly being exposed to other peoples trauma."
"Second hand trauma day in and day out wears on mental health."- WishfulEgalitarian
Protection In Name Only
"I have a friend who works for CPS."
"You wouldn't believe the number of times she's tried to get a child taken out of a horribly abusive home."
"But the case falls through because the police won't provide a detective who is good with children then the child won't repeat accusations for official testimony."
"It's gotta be up there with first responders."- cockOfGibraltar
It Takes A Special Kind Of Person
"It’s not the worst (see: First Responders and, apparently, veterinarians) but being an inner-city public school teacher broke me."
"Look, again, not as bad as those others but I’ve seen and read enough that my decade in has been enough. I paid for one of my student’s lunches because she was pregnant and couldn’t afford school lunch, seen brutal fights that have ended with hospitalization, and have also been hospitalized due to breaking up fights."
"You see kids fall through the cracks in the system to never be seen again."
"My first year, a few of us teachers started a 'club' that would have lock-ins at the school because some of the kids needed a place to get food, get clean, and be away from the danger of home."
"I’ve never played more Monopoly in my life or eaten more Papa John’s, and I really didn’t like doing it, but it was worth it at graduation when one of my students that never missed Club thanked me."
"I still cry about it."
"I’m crying now."
"There were amazing positives."
"I have a few students that are now doctors that were once told that they would never graduate."
"Getting kids who couldn’t read at the beginning of their freshman year to graduate with a full ride to college is a feeling that I can’t really compare to anything."
"But, at the end of the day, the lows are too low."
"I left the first school that I taught at six years ago because we had an 'incident'.
"I should have left then, but I thought it would get better, that I could handle it all."
"I can’t."
"I’m tired."- classroomcomedian
Almost Literally Selling Your Soul...
"Mine doesn't deserve top ten, but I worked at a payday loans place for a few months."
"If that didn't feel like legally working for the devil, I don't know what does."- Nobanob
Delivering News No One Wants To Hear...
"My dad is an oncologist."
"He handles it well but that has to be up there."
"Every time you meet a new patient it’s during one of the worst (if not THE worst) time of their lives."
"And it’s up to you to break it to them/their families if the toxic treatment you have been administering is working or if they should give up hope and get their affairs in order."
"On top of that you have them attending appointments telling you the kind of toll the cancer is taking on their marriage (SO MANY people walk away from their 'beloved' partner of 30 years rather than support them through this) not to mention their finances."- f*ckandfrolic
First To Respond Sometimes Still Isn't Fast Enough
"First responders will eventually watch a person die right in front of them more than likely."- Vegan-Kirk
Who Actually Enjoys Cleaning?
"Crime scene cleanup."
"The smells, blood, lots of blood, feces and urine."
"Having to pull all carpet, pad and scrubbing subfloors."
"High probability of bio illnesses/bio hazards (blood/airborne pathogens)."
"100% will affect a sane person."- Tacos_always_corny
With Some Challenges Come Great Rewards
"Social work is challenging."- thewallrus
You Don't Always Get Care In Return When It Giving It...
"Care giver."
"The racist : It’s very hard to go on your day taking care of someone who spits in your face and calls you dirty while you’re trying to help them wash up."
"The way people just die, after you’ve finally had a relationship with them and cared for them for months and how fast that empty bed gets occupied."
"You don’t get any counseling or therapy, but you’re expected to go on normally with your work shift."- NoExplnations
Diving Into The Unkown 24/7
"First responder."
"100%."- Fast-Switch-9578
Saving Our Planet
"Wildland firefighters."
"You work 14 hours days for 2 weeks or more of some of the most physically demanding work anyone can do, usually can’t shower, you’re actively watching nature including all its creatures being burned alive, and possibly watching it destroy peoples homes and lives."
"Not only that but at any moment something can change and you’ll burn alive in the fire too."
"It’s not for the weak of heart, because even those who have the toughest hearts are struggling with depression."- VexxFate
Working In Mental Health Is Bound To Have It's Effects...
"Psychiatric nurse in the psychiatric inpatient hospital."
"In a state prison."
"Dealing with death row inmates."- Amani329
When It's Your Job To Jump Into The Fire
"First responders - police, fire, EMTs."
"I think they see such violence and destruction."
"It would be hard to forget."- Birdy304
Healthcare Was Bound To Come Up...
"Veterinarian! They say you love animals, so you should do everything for everyone for free, or else you’re a villain."
"Don't mind the hundreds of thousands of dollars and eight years of time it took to get there."
"People don’t save for their pets, then we are the bad guys."- extinctplanet
It's Easier To Be Rude To Someone When It Isn't Face To Face
"Call Center Rep."- schweet_n_sour
Be it for money, glory, or love, sometimes, no amount of training or warning can prepare you for what a job truly entails.
And no amount of money, glory, or love is enough to encourage you to stay in that job.