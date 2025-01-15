Skip to content
Rugby Star Ilona Maher Shows Off One Of Her Lesser-Known Skills In Hilarious Viral Video

Ilona Maher
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Olympic sensation and Dancing with the Stars finalist noted in an Instagram video that she's "staying humble" after doing a near-perfect job...parallel parking.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki Jan 15, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Rugby star and Olympic medalist Ilona Maher can add mad parking skillz to her resume, along with excellence on the pitch and on the dance floor of Dancing with the Stars.

Maher, who started playing for the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby League on January 5 after signing with them in December, shared her proud achievement of parallel parking.

It's a road maneuver few can execute effortlessly, but Maher had no problem touting herself a pro at wedging her car safely and smoothly between two parked vehicles.

"I’m feeling a thrilling power right now. This may get to my head," wrote the 28-year-old star athlete in an Instagram video post dated January 6.

The video selfie starts with her telling fans:

"I'm not saying I'm better than you. I'm not, I'm not. But did I just parallel park on the other side of the road, on the other side of the car, perfectly? Yes, I did."

The camera switches to a closeup of her car tire's precise positioning to show the perfect "wheel-to-curb ratio."

She concludes by stating:

"I'm staying humble. I'm not bragging. I'm just saying, the facts are there."

Here's her humble brag post.


And the crowd went wild.

Maher is in good company.

She and Drag Race matriarch RuPaul are part of an elite group of flawless parallel parkers.

Mama Ru went viral in July 2024 for a video in which she demonstrated how parallel parking was not a drag by sharing tips on how to pull off the tricky technique with precision and aplomb.

