Harrison Ford Cracks Up 'Captain America' Costars By Ripping Reporter's 'Stupid Question'

Veteran screen legend Harrison Ford has no time for "stupid questions."

He said as much while being interviewed live at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to discuss his latest film Captain America: Brave New World.

The 82-year-old Academy Award nominee, whose career spans over six decades, was joined by his fellow castmates Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Danny Ramirez, and Tim Blake Nelson.



Ford plays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and his alter ego Red Hulk in the new film, which is part of Phase 5 of the MCU.

During an Entertainment Weekly interview, one of the questions Ford was asked had less to do with the filmmaking process or character study and had more to do with a frivolous hypothetical concerning his Indiana Jones character in the eponymous action movie franchise.



EW reporter Gerrad Hal mentioned actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the villainous Sidewinder, king of the Serpent Society, and asked Ford:



“Who deals better with snakes, Indy or Thaddeus Ross?"

Ford responded by bringing up another of his iconic Hollywood roles as Han Solo from the Star Warsmovies, saying, "This is a ‘Who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo,'" referring to the long-debated instigator of a bar-room shootout scene in the original 1977 Star Wars film.

The actor continued:

“I’ve always treated these questions with the utmost respect and somehow, at the same time, complete disdain."

"I will not answer that stupid question.”

The cast was left in stitches from Ford's no-nonsense reply.

You can see the clip, here.



Ford kept it classy, following up with:

“But thank you. Delighted to have the opportunity.”

To which Hall replied, "Happy to provide it. That's what I'm here for," before quickly moving on to the next question.



Fans reveled in Ford's deadpan objection and didn't blame him for it.



































You can watch the full EW interview, which isn't entirely full of frivolous questions, here.



'Captain America: Brave New World' Cast Panel | SDCC 2024 | Entertainment Weekly youtu.be

Regarding the inquiry about snakes, Ford said he doesn't share the same phobia as Indy famously does.



“I actually like snakes!" he wrote in response to a 2014 Reddit thread, adding:



"When I was young, I was a boy scout nature camp counselor, and one of our projects was collecting snakes and creating an environment for them, so I’m quite familiar with snakes and think they’re fantastic creatures."

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for a February 14, 2025 release.