Woman's TikTok Of Guy Next To Her On Flight Eating Can Of Tuna Sparks Plane Etiquette Debate

A woman on TikTok went viral after documenting the moment a person sitting next to her on a flight opened a can of tuna, and viewers just cannot get over it.
TikToker Ally (@allyjaksen) took to the social media platform to share her horror when her seatmate on an Alaskan Airlines flight cracked open a can of tuna and started digging in, sparking a massive discussion about plane etiquette.
The TikTok, which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times since being posted, begins with the text:
"Canned tuna on the plane gotta be up there in terms of crimes against humanity."
In merely six seconds, all of social media was horrified by the footage of the man on the plane going to town on an open can of tuna...and crackers, of course.
The caption read:
"@Bumble Bee Seafoods get your mans 😭😭😭"
The included audio encapsulated all of our NSFW thoughts.
You can see below.
WARNING: NSFW language
Traumatized viewers raced to the comments to express both their outrage and disgust.
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
Many also shared their own in-flight horror stories.
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
@allyjaksen/TikTok
In a follow-up, Ally revealed that not only did "Tuna Man" smell up the plane with his canned piscine feast, but he also emitted what the TikToker described as "Bloody Mary burps."
But it doesn't stop there.
Ally said that the next time she looked over at her very unaware fellow passenger, he was picking at a bloody scab.
"At this point, I'm pressed so far up against the window and seriously considering the merits of forcing an emergency landing."
All of the snacking and scratching must have worn him out, because—as the TikToker revealed—the man began to snore...loudly.
"Yeah."
"That's the whole story, and I'm thoroughly traumatized."
You can watch below.
@allyjaksen
Replying to @scandalous.slug02496 STORY TIME: it wasn’t just the tuna 😭 #alaskaairlines #airplane #airplanehorrorstory
In another video on the topic, Ally shared that the tuna culprit wasn't the only disturbing passenger.
She said that she also had a kicking, screaming toddler behind her, as well.
In that video, Ally can be seen with her shirt over her nose to mask the fishy permeance as incessant screaming filled the plane.
In the toddler's defense, though, Ally said she felt like doing the same.
That sounds like a truly horrific experience...but we're sure glad it wasn't us!