Dubai Princess Publicly Demands 'Divorce' From Cheating Royal Husband In Blunt Instagram Post

In an unexpected move, Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai princess, addressed her husband's infidelity on Instagram, declaring their divorce.

Sheikha Mahra, who is daughter of the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wrote a scathing and short message to her husband.

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

Following the announcement, fans noticed that the royal couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all photos of each other from their profiles.

Some followers mentioned that they had "blocked" each other, while others speculated that Sheikha Mahra’s account might have been hacked. Despite the rumors, the post quickly garnered tens of thousands of likes.

This shocking news comes just over a year after Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum tied the knot. The couple announced their engagement on March 22, 2023, and exchanged vows in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony on May 28, 2023, followed by a lavish wedding reception in June.

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl also named named Mahra, in May 2024.









People were immediately taken with the example she set for all women to find their self worth and stand by it.

Folks especially liked the example she set for Muslim women around the world.



She spoke for many women who choose divorce on their own terms.



Commenters quickly assured her that her new beginning was a good idea.



Many also told her that she deserved better and that she made the right choice.



Others were just there for the diction choices.



People showed no sympathy for her cheating ex-husband.



The comment section reflected a sense of possibility.



Many people took the chance to wish her well.







We're not sure of the legalities around divorce for Sheika Mahra, but she's stated her position.