Trump Just Insulted Detroit While Speaking In Detroit—And The Mayor Fired Back

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan fired back at former President Donald Trump after Trump insulted his home city by saying Vice President Kamala Harris would make the U.S. "like Detroit"—while speaking in Detroit.
Trump made the remark during a rambling speech at the Detroit Economic Club, saying:
“The the whole country is going to be like, you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit. you’re going to have a mess on your hands.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Not long afterward, Duggan criticized Trump in a statement on X, formerly Twitter:
"Detroit just hosted the largest NFL Draft in history, the Tigers are back in the playoffs, the Lions are headed to the Super Bowl, crime is down and our population is growing. Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help."
You can see his post below.
Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also had some thoughts.
Many echoed their criticisms of Trump and defended the city.
Although Detroit is still much smaller and less economically powerful than it was during its peak in the early 20th century, its recovery from the 2013 bankruptcy and the ongoing development of its downtown are sources of pride for many Detroiters and Michigan leaders.
On the day Trump spoke in Detroit, thousands of fans were in the city for a playoff baseball game and the season opener for the Detroit Red Wings. The city also reported its first population growth since 1957, from July 2022 to July 2023.
Trump has often criticized urban areas across the country, even in states crucial to his electoral chances. Earlier this year, he caused a stir by calling Milwaukee “horrible” while discussing crime and election issues. However, he later reassured Wisconsin voters, saying “I love Milwaukee” and highlighting his decision to hold the Republican National Convention there.
Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes highlighted the racist nature of Trump's remarks, noting that Detroit, a predominantly Black city, often faces his criticism. She said Trump “always has something nasty to say about places where you find a lot of hard-working Black folks.”