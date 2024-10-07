Dolly Parton Pledges Massive Aid To Hurricane Helene Relief With Emotional Rendition Of 'Jolene'

In just days, Hurricane Helene has caused devastation across the southern and midwestern U.S., including a 500-mile path of destruction, terrible storms, and life-changing flooding.
Many have lost their homes. Some who did not lose their homes are without power, and others have lost more sentimental things, like the furry members of their family.
As citizens begin to return home and start to consider the damage, it's important for people who have the power to do so to help out in any way that they can.
And country music legend Dolly Parton heard that loud and clear.
In Newport in a Walmart parking lot, the Tennessee native announced she would be contributing $1 million "from her personal bank account" toward the Mountain Ways Foundation, a nonprofit currently focused on supporting recovery efforts and homeless survivors in the area.
Parton reflected:
"I look around and I think, these are my mountains, these are my valleys, these are my rivers flowing like a stream... These are my people, these mountain-colored rainbows, these are my people, and this is my home."
In remembrance of the 200 victims in the Tennessee area, Parton sang a special rendition of her song "Jolene."
"Helene, Helene, Helene, Helene! You came in here and broke us all apart."
"Helene, Helene, Helene, Helene! But we're all here to mend these broken hearts."
To transition into what the crowd was there for that day, Parton reflected on the current devastation.
"That's what I'm doing here today!"
"I really wish that we were all together here for another reason, but we all have seen the devastation."
"Who knew in our little part of the country here, where I was born and raised, just right down the road, that we would have this kind of devastation?"
To help with the recovery, the singer took a moment to reflect on the 2016 Sevier County wildfires.
"You remember when we had the fires, and everybody pitched in? Tried to do everything that they could?"
"And so, I really think that this is a time that I need to step up again, for all of us to step up and do what we can, and of course, today, I wanted to announce that from myself personally, just from my own bank account, I'm donating one million dollars."
Parton wasn't stopping there with her donation, either.
"But there's a lot to be done, and we're trying to find other ways to raise even more funds."
"With my Dollywood companies and all the other people [organizations] I'm involved with, and we've added another one million dollars to add on top of that one million, so we're starting off with a good little hunk."
Dollywood donated other vital supplies, as well.
“Dollywood already has worked with its sponsorship partner Coca-Cola to donate a semi-truck full of water for distribution in Cocke County, Tennessee."
"Additionally, Dollywood also has donated 60,000 reusable masks, 30,000 disposable protective garments, and 2.5 million disposable masks to be used for cleanup efforts across East Tennessee.”
Fans of the country singer were proud to point out how generous Dolly Parton was for this.
Dolly Parton is such a blessing to the people in her area.
— 2CisMe (@2CisMe) October 4, 2024
Dolly's the best. Her charitable contributions and her genuine concern for her fellow man sets her apart from many celebrities who are only concerned with their own selfish needs. Her work getting books for young readers is near and dear to my own heart.
— Sage John Amenti (@SageAmenti) October 4, 2024
We don’t deserve her 🥹
— Jason’s Blue Advocacy (@j_blue_advocacy) October 4, 2024
It’s tough to comprehend how much she means to her local community. Her legacy is unmatched.
— Michael Nance (@MNance80) October 5, 2024
dolly is such a legend 😍 love how she’s always helping out. $1 million is a huge deal and then her businesses matching it too?!
— Nathalie May (@nathaliemayy) October 4, 2024
She’s such a class act. I’m sure she does much more all the time.
— RileyBear (@Ae22Ann) October 5, 2024
Dolly is a national treasure.
— Greg Reetz (@GregReetz) October 5, 2024
Dolly’s heart is always full of love, happiness and joy!! She spreads happiness to everyone around! Ty #DollyParton 🤎👑 🫶🏼❤️🔥
— LeslieL (@LeslieLNav) October 4, 2024
This is all I want to see celebrities doing. Donating money to people in need. That’s it. Not political advice
— KLAW (@klaw1991) October 4, 2024
When all else if down and you feel defeated the sweetest Icon in the world Dolly Parton steps up and shows us there is still hope and love in the world.
— Axis (@Axis_Maelthra) October 4, 2024
Some might see $1 million as a drop in the bucket for someone like Dolly Parton, but because of her generous spirit and commitment to important causes, her donation serves only to inspire.
Here's hoping others with the means to make a similar gesture will choose to follow suit.